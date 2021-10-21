News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Popular Christmas Day swim to return for 2021

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:03 PM October 21, 2021   
The Christmas Day Dip in Felixstowe is making a return this year

Hundreds of people will be braving the cold as the Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe is making a return this year after being cancelled in 2020.  

The event, which is organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, will be returning for its 17th year at 10am on Christmas Day. 

The swimmers will be meeting opposite Manning's Amusement on Felixstowe seafront.

Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of our Christmas Day dip for 2021.

"After not being able to host the dip in 2020, we can’t wait to welcome back our supporters as they the plunge for the hospice this Christmas.

“The Christmas Day dip is always such a popular event full of festive fun and atmosphere and it is the perfect way to start your Christmas morning, all while supporting the hospice.

“With early bird tickets now available there is no better time to register and start encouraging friends and family to sponsor you."

There will be no on the day sign up but early bird tickets for the event start at £9 and can be purchased online

