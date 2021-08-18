News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

New Felixstowe festival set to celebrate women's art and music

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM August 18, 2021   
Colombian artist Catalina Carvajal painting the WAMfest mural in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe for International Women's Day...

Colombian artist Catalina Carvajal earlier this year painting the WAMfest mural in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Andrew Clarke

A new festival celebrating women's art and music is coming to Felixstowe in early September.

WAMfest Felixstowe (women in arts and music) will take place from September 3-4, including art exhibitions, literary workshops, a wide range of music and an exciting mural.

It had been hoped to stage a celebration in the resort for International Women's Day in March, but this had to be replaced by a virtual event and art projects due to lockdown restrictions.

Undeterred, Felixstowe Festival events, chaired by Laura Locke from Felixstowe Radio, moved the event to September - and now it is finally set to go ahead.

"We are really looking forward to it - the WAM women team can't wait for the show to start," Laura said.

Author Ruth Dugdall pictured at home in Felixstowe. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Writer Ruth Dugdall will be taking part in WAMfest Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

The event will start on Friday, September 3, with  a launch party at the 2 Sisters Arts Centre in Trimley, featuring entertainment from Big Mama Funk and the Ukulele Ladies, newly formed for WAMfest.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, September 4, there will be a range of musical performances on The Triangle in Felixstowe town centre, including Felixstowe Harmonies, Essentially Swing and Stellar Acappella.

Ticketed events will be held at the Orwell Hotel all through the day, including an audience with author Ruth Dugdall,  known for her psychological thrillers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich rapist who attacked woman at 18th birthday party jailed for 7 years
  2. 2 Emergency services attend incident on Waterfront after concerns for safety
  3. 3 Ipswich mum shortlisted for most beautiful vegan award
  1. 4 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  2. 5 Fresh £5million bid to be made to solve Ipswich roundabout congestion
  3. 6 Beloved Ipswich teacher retires from the only school she has ever worked at
  4. 7 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
  6. 9 Mum of Ipswich soldier says son's Afghanistan service has been 'undone'
  7. 10 Police remain 'concerned' for missing man's welfare

There will also be performances by musicians including international opera singer Christina Johnston and the Common Ground Band, which includes Hattie Bennett, Emily Bennett and Pat Whymark.

singer Christina Johnston will perform at Opera in the Park at Wherstead Park, Ipswich 

Internationally-known Suffolk singer Christina Johnston will take part in WAMfest Felixstowe - Credit: Arthur Koff

The day will end with an evening celebration featuring singer Belinda Gillett, pop punk band Pink Lemonade and Divatown, featuring Jackie Hole.

The 142 Hamilton Road art gallery will host an all-women week, together with Gallery Box on Beach Street.

And Colombian artist Catalina Carvajal is creating an iconic mural, transforming the hoardings around the old Central Surgery opposite the Orwell Hotel

As a taster for WAMFest, Gloria Gonzalez Picton and her daughter Yasmin ran a flamenco workshop at the 2 Sisters Arts Centre on August 14.

The festival has been arranged with the support of many people including volunteers, sponsors, Felixstowe Town Council and local councillors.

Tickets, including all-day passes,  are now on sale. For more information and to book, visit the website.

Music
Arts & Culture
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent on Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Brookes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon