Published: 11:30 AM August 18, 2021

Colombian artist Catalina Carvajal earlier this year painting the WAMfest mural in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Andrew Clarke

A new festival celebrating women's art and music is coming to Felixstowe in early September.

WAMfest Felixstowe (women in arts and music) will take place from September 3-4, including art exhibitions, literary workshops, a wide range of music and an exciting mural.

It had been hoped to stage a celebration in the resort for International Women's Day in March, but this had to be replaced by a virtual event and art projects due to lockdown restrictions.

Undeterred, Felixstowe Festival events, chaired by Laura Locke from Felixstowe Radio, moved the event to September - and now it is finally set to go ahead.

"We are really looking forward to it - the WAM women team can't wait for the show to start," Laura said.

Writer Ruth Dugdall will be taking part in WAMfest Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

The event will start on Friday, September 3, with a launch party at the 2 Sisters Arts Centre in Trimley, featuring entertainment from Big Mama Funk and the Ukulele Ladies, newly formed for WAMfest.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, September 4, there will be a range of musical performances on The Triangle in Felixstowe town centre, including Felixstowe Harmonies, Essentially Swing and Stellar Acappella.

Ticketed events will be held at the Orwell Hotel all through the day, including an audience with author Ruth Dugdall, known for her psychological thrillers.

There will also be performances by musicians including international opera singer Christina Johnston and the Common Ground Band, which includes Hattie Bennett, Emily Bennett and Pat Whymark.

Internationally-known Suffolk singer Christina Johnston will take part in WAMfest Felixstowe - Credit: Arthur Koff

The day will end with an evening celebration featuring singer Belinda Gillett, pop punk band Pink Lemonade and Divatown, featuring Jackie Hole.

The 142 Hamilton Road art gallery will host an all-women week, together with Gallery Box on Beach Street.

And Colombian artist Catalina Carvajal is creating an iconic mural, transforming the hoardings around the old Central Surgery opposite the Orwell Hotel

As a taster for WAMFest, Gloria Gonzalez Picton and her daughter Yasmin ran a flamenco workshop at the 2 Sisters Arts Centre on August 14.

The festival has been arranged with the support of many people including volunteers, sponsors, Felixstowe Town Council and local councillors.

Tickets, including all-day passes, are now on sale. For more information and to book, visit the website.