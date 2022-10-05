Popular Christchurch Park fireworks display to return

A popular firework event is returning to Christchurch Park in Ipswich next month.

Organisers have said that plans are well underway for the display which is taking place at the park on Sunday, November 5.

As well as the fireworks, there’ll be all the fun of the fair, street foods, a bar, fire performances, a roaring bonfire and incredible entertainment over three live music stages.

The skies over Ipswich were lit up with the £20,000 display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lights and glowstick fun was had by Suffolk youngsters - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Live entertainment will come from the four-piece pop ground Reno & Rome, local singer songwriter Adam Thomas and Ipswich Hospital Community Choir.

The Ipswich fireworks display has been organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the past 50 years.

Last year the event returned after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

People enjoying the fireworks at Christchurch Park's 50th display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The display costs around £20,000 - a far cry from the £100 spent on the very first event in November 1972.

Tickets cost £7.95 for children and £9.95 for adults and can be booked online.

Gates at the event this year will open at 6pm with the fireworks beginning at 8pm.