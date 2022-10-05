News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Popular Christchurch Park fireworks display to return

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:35 PM October 5, 2022
People enjoying the fireworks in Christchurch Park

Christchurch Park fireworks display will return this year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A popular firework event is returning to Christchurch Park in Ipswich next month. 

Organisers have said that plans are well underway for the display which is taking place at the park on Sunday, November 5. 

As well as the fireworks, there’ll be all the fun of the fair, street foods, a bar, fire performances, a roaring bonfire and incredible entertainment over three live music stages.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

The skies over Ipswich were lit up with the £20,000 display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Lights and glowstick fun was had by Suffolk youngsters - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Live entertainment will come from the four-piece pop ground Reno & Rome, local singer songwriter Adam Thomas and Ipswich Hospital Community Choir. 

The Ipswich fireworks display has been organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the past 50 years.

Last year the event returned after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

People enjoying the fireworks at Christchurch Park's 50th display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The display costs around £20,000 - a far cry from the £100 spent on the very first event in November 1972.

Tickets cost £7.95 for children and £9.95 for adults and can be booked online

Gates at the event this year will open at 6pm with the fireworks beginning at 8pm.  

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Four way traffic lights have been put in place on a busy Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Water Works Cottage in Kesgrave has a guide price of £300,000

'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
corona

Coronavirus

The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A picture of Belvedere Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon