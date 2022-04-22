News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five festivals coming to Ipswich this summer

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:49 PM April 22, 2022
A free music festival featuring blues, jazz, world and Caribbean music will be held in Christchurch

A summer without any Covid restrictions appears to be looming and that means festivals are returning en masse.

Here are five summer festivals coming up in Ipswich. 

1. Ipswich May Day Festival

Entertainment at the Ipswich May Day Festival in Alexandra Park. Picture: ARCHANT

Where: Alexandra Park, Ipswich

When: Sunday, May 1

Price: Free

Provided by the Ipswich and District Trades Council, the May Day Festival is a family-friendly day of celebration which has been running since 1978. It will feature three stages of music, poetry, stallholders and rides, with acts to be announced shortly. 

2. Sproughton Beer Festival

Revellers enjoying Sproughton beer festival in 2019

Where: The Tithe Barn, Sproughton

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 14 - 15

Price: Free

With 27 different beers at three pints for a tenner, the Sproughton Beer festival promises to be a wild time for all ale enjoyers. 

Featuring local bands and artists including Salty Groyne, Will Foley, Back Porch, Terry Mackley and The Rock Choir, the volunteer-run event at the tithe barn is shaping up to be fantastic fun. 

3. Ipswich Jazz Festival

Harpist Alina Bzhezhinska and band playing

Where: Christchurch Park

When: July 2

Price: Free

Featuring five stages of blues, jazz, world and Caribbean music, Ipswich Jazz festival is a blast of culture and music in the centre of Christchurch Park with fantastic musicians from around the world.

On top of the 20 artists performing a vast variety of music, Ipswich Jazz festival also offers sessions where you can learn things from Israeli, Spanish and Brazilian dance moves to Chinese drumming and capoeira. 

You can even learn to play the Boomwacker!

4. Family Fun Fest Ipswich

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich

When: July 23-24

Price: £7.59 per person per day

Essentially four events in one, with Kidsfest, Dinofest, DogFest and Ridefest all on the same site - there will be something to suit the whole family at Family Fun Fest Ipswich.

Activities including jumping on a bouncy castle, water fights, stilt walking and circus skills are all included in the ticket price while on top of this, the festival ground will be crawling with princesses, superheroes, dinosaurs and more.

Other activities include go-karting, fairground rides, princess carriage photo opportunities, and pony rides. 

5. Let's Rock Ipswich

Where: Trinity park

When: September 10

Price: £48.38 inc. booking fee

Featuring titans of the 80s, including Adam Ant, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Heather Small, Nik Kershaw and more, Let's Rock Ipswich will take you back to a world of shoulder pads and excessive hairstyles, even if you never lived through it. 

In addition to the music, a wide variety of catering will be available. 

Ipswich News

