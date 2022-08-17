News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free family fun day to be held this weekend

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 4:00 PM August 17, 2022
An Ipswich library is holding a free festival full of fun, games and group activities this weekend. 

The Gainsborough Community Fun Day will take place this Sunday, August 21 at Landseer Park between noon and 4pm. 

A range of local organisations will come together to offer participants information, advice and lots of fun. 

Visitors will be able to have a go in a boxing ring, pick up free books, try crafts and games, discover local social clubs, get a snack and enjoy music and other entertainment for children and adults. 

Mandy Grimwood, the manager of Gainsborough Community Library, said: “We are offering all sorts of free activities for families to take part in. 

“We’ll be joined by, among others, the police, Suffolk Archives, Girlguiding, Scouts, Citizens Advice, RSPCA as well as English boxing club and Let's Talk Reading. 

“It will be an afternoon of free fun for everybody. We cannot wait to bring the community together and to show people just how much help, support and activities are available in the local area.” 

