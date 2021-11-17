Fun-filled Ghostbuster experience comes to Ipswich

Lee Kiddie, owner of Moo Bags Prop Hire, will be setting up Ghostbuster props at Ipswich Cineworld to celebrate the release of the new film - Credit: Lee Kiddie

A Ghostbuster experience is coming to Ipswich Cineworld this weekend, November 21, all in aid of Children in Need.

Lee Kiddie, owner of Moo Bag Props Hire – a not-for-profit business that makes replica film props for events whilst raising money for charity - will be partnering up with Ipswich Cineworld to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The 45-year-old will be bringing with him a variety of Ghostbuster goodies from proton packs to a replica of the green slime ghost.

Mr Kiddie hopes to raise as much money as he can for Children in Need while bringing joy to cinema goers.

He said: “With the pandemic going on a lot of people’s morale is low. At the end of the day to see smiles on people's faces is what it’s all about. That’s why I do it, to make people happy.”

Mr Kiddie will be at Ipswich Cineworld from 11.30am until 5.30pm.