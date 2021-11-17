Fun-filled Ghostbuster experience comes to Ipswich
- Credit: Lee Kiddie
A Ghostbuster experience is coming to Ipswich Cineworld this weekend, November 21, all in aid of Children in Need.
Lee Kiddie, owner of Moo Bag Props Hire – a not-for-profit business that makes replica film props for events whilst raising money for charity - will be partnering up with Ipswich Cineworld to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
The 45-year-old will be bringing with him a variety of Ghostbuster goodies from proton packs to a replica of the green slime ghost.
Mr Kiddie hopes to raise as much money as he can for Children in Need while bringing joy to cinema goers.
He said: “With the pandemic going on a lot of people’s morale is low. At the end of the day to see smiles on people's faces is what it’s all about. That’s why I do it, to make people happy.”
Mr Kiddie will be at Ipswich Cineworld from 11.30am until 5.30pm.
