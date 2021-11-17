News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fun-filled Ghostbuster experience comes to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 11:42 AM November 17, 2021
Ghostbuster posters and green slime ghost set up on a table

Lee Kiddie, owner of Moo Bags Prop Hire, will be setting up Ghostbuster props at Ipswich Cineworld to celebrate the release of the new film - Credit: Lee Kiddie

A Ghostbuster experience is coming to Ipswich Cineworld this weekend, November 21, all in aid of Children in Need.  

Lee Kiddie, owner of Moo Bag Props Hire – a not-for-profit business that makes replica film props for events whilst raising money for charity - will be partnering up with Ipswich Cineworld to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.  

The 45-year-old will be bringing with him a variety of Ghostbuster goodies from proton packs to a replica of the green slime ghost. 

Mr Kiddie hopes to raise as much money as he can for Children in Need while bringing joy to cinema goers. 

He said: “With the pandemic going on a lot of people’s morale is low. At the end of the day to see smiles on people's faces is what it’s all about. That’s why I do it, to make people happy.” 

Mr Kiddie will be at Ipswich Cineworld from 11.30am until 5.30pm. 

Film
Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News

