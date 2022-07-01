Celebration of worldwide music and culture comes to Ipswich this weekend

Bollywood Brass Band will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Nick Cattermole Photography

Ipswich will enjoy a free celebration of worldwide music and culture this weekend.

Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival joined forces to bring to town the best music performed by more than 30 artists.

The colourful celebration of music and culture will take place this Saturday, July 2, in the beautiful surroundings of Christchurch Park.

Sam Kelly will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Sam Kelly

People are invited to take a picnic and enjoy the great music in good company.

Some top names from the jazz, blues, and Caribbean music scene will appear on the five festival stages, presenting their national rhythm and culture.

Performers include saxophonist Tony Kofi with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, trumpeter Laura Jurd’s band Dinosaur, blues players the Cadillac Kings, Ma Bessie and her Blues Troupe, The Bollywood Brass Band, fusion band Roots 8, Dawg E. Slaughter, Lion I and Afrikan Boy.

Tony Kofi will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: MSJ Photography

The festival is a part of the Ipswich Music Weekend that includes satellite events in the evening with, among others, post-punk jazz band Ebi Soda at The Smokehouse.

Howard Pugh, of local promoters Peppery, said: "This is the tenth Global Rhythm and we’re really excited to be joined on the park this year by Ipswich Jazz Festival to make this an even bigger and better event.

Ma Bessie will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Ma Bessie

“With fine weather forecast we’re expecting thousands of people and we know they’ll enjoy some fabulous world-class jazz and music from around the world. It's a real celebration of the wonderfully diverse town we live in."

The festival also includes a full programme of workshops throughout the day, where the participants can experience music, dance and culture, as well as meet some of the fantastic artists that will perform at the festival.

Paul Lamb will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Paul Lamb

The event and music workshops are free thanks to support from Ipswich Borough Council and a grant from Arts Council England.

Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival starts at 1pm and ends at 7pm.

National Youth Jazz Orchestra will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: National Youth Jazz Orchestra



