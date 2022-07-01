News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Celebration of worldwide music and culture comes to Ipswich this weekend

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2022
Bollywood Brass Band that will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival

Bollywood Brass Band will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Nick Cattermole Photography

Ipswich will enjoy a free celebration of worldwide music and culture this weekend. 

Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival joined forces to bring to town the best music performed by more than 30 artists. 

The colourful celebration of music and culture will take place this Saturday, July 2, in the beautiful surroundings of Christchurch Park. 

Sam Kelly will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival

Sam Kelly will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Sam Kelly

People are invited to take a picnic and enjoy the great music in good company. 

Some top names from the jazz, blues, and Caribbean music scene will appear on the five festival stages, presenting their national rhythm and culture. 

Performers include saxophonist Tony Kofi with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, trumpeter Laura Jurd’s band Dinosaur, blues players the Cadillac Kings, Ma Bessie and her Blues Troupe, The Bollywood Brass Band, fusion band Roots 8, Dawg E. Slaughter, Lion I and Afrikan Boy. 

Tony Kofi who will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival

Tony Kofi will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: MSJ Photography

The festival is a part of the Ipswich Music Weekend that includes satellite events in the evening with, among others, post-punk jazz band Ebi Soda at The Smokehouse.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy
  2. 2 Road closure 'chaos' for residents during fibre works
  3. 3 Man who sexually assaulted toddler in the street could be jailed
  1. 4 Group of youths seen carrying weapons in Ipswich park
  2. 5 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
  3. 6 Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh
  4. 7 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
  5. 8 First cases of monkeypox reported in Suffolk
  6. 9 First look at 172-bed student accommodation plan
  7. 10 Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Howard Pugh, of local promoters Peppery, said: "This is the tenth Global Rhythm and we’re really excited to be joined on the park this year by Ipswich Jazz Festival to make this an even bigger and better event.  

Ma Bessie who will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival

Ma Bessie will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Ma Bessie

“With fine weather forecast we’re expecting thousands of people and we know they’ll enjoy some fabulous world-class jazz and music from around the world. It's a real celebration of the wonderfully diverse town we live in." 

The festival also includes a full programme of workshops throughout the day, where the participants can experience music, dance and culture, as well as meet some of the fantastic artists that will perform at the festival. 

Paul Lamb who will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival

Paul Lamb will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: Paul Lamb

The event and music workshops are free thanks to support from Ipswich Borough Council and a grant from Arts Council England. 

Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival starts at 1pm and ends at 7pm. 

National Youth Jazz Orchestra that will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival

National Youth Jazz Orchestra will perform during Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival - Credit: National Youth Jazz Orchestra


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Meadows Montessori School is looking for new premises

Planning

School submits plan to turn site into 7 homes

Abygail Fossett

person
A 14-year-old boy was injured in an altercation near an Ipswich primary school

Suffolk Live News

Boy, 14, injured in altercation near Ipswich primary school

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Delays on the Orwell Bridge after an earlier incident

A14

Severe delays on A14 outside Ipswich after vehicle sheds turf on road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 50s was assaulted at Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Man suffers fractured eye socket after attack outside Ipswich bus station

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon