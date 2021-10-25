News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Fun for all the family at African heritage and culture day

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 3:26 PM October 25, 2021   
Lara Uzokwe, organiser of the African cookery workshops in Ipswich

Manger of Karibu African Women's Support Group, Lara Uzokwe - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A day celebrating African heritage and culture through food, music and fashion will take place later this week.

Karibu African Women’s Support Group has organised the day at Burlington Baptist Church Hall and includes dancing, storytelling, and headdress making among its planned activities.

There will also be a Covid vaccination bus on Barrack Corner to encourage people within the community to get their vaccine amid rising Covid cases. 

Lara Uzokwe, manager of the Karibu African Women’s Support Group said: “The event will involve African music, dancing, drumming and more. There will also be African food available to try during the event.  

"We are keen for as many people as possible to come, to learn about our culture and get out in to the community, but also to get their vital Covid vaccinations."

You may also want to watch:

Open to both children and families, the heritage afternoon will take place on October 27 from 1pm until 6pm. Tickets are free. 

For more information see here 

Most Read

  1. 1 Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air
  2. 2 Drink driver found slumped at wheel after partying until 7am
  3. 3 Man arrested following Ipswich sexual assault
  1. 4 How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  2. 5 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
  3. 6 Ipswich Flooring Superstore opening brings jobs and investment
  4. 7 Suffolk police share ridiculous reasons for 999 calls
  5. 8 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
  6. 9 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  7. 10 Business units set to be converted into new seafront flats
Heritage
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich women reporting to police a drinks spiking incident in Shoreditch, London

Women's Safety

Brunch trip leaves friend group 'anxious' after spiking fears

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
ARP Supermarket site

Retail

Supermarket switch opens door to new Ipswich Lidl

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Former Ipswich teacher appears in court charged with historic sex offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police can seize alcohol from nuisance street drinkers in Ipswich under the PSPO powers. Picture: SA

Knife Crime

Crime map shows locations of weapons offences in Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon