Fun for all the family at African heritage and culture day

Published: 3:26 PM October 25, 2021

A day celebrating African heritage and culture through food, music and fashion will take place later this week.

Karibu African Women’s Support Group has organised the day at Burlington Baptist Church Hall and includes dancing, storytelling, and headdress making among its planned activities.

There will also be a Covid vaccination bus on Barrack Corner to encourage people within the community to get their vaccine amid rising Covid cases.

Lara Uzokwe, manager of the Karibu African Women’s Support Group said: “The event will involve African music, dancing, drumming and more. There will also be African food available to try during the event.

"We are keen for as many people as possible to come, to learn about our culture and get out in to the community, but also to get their vital Covid vaccinations."

Open to both children and families, the heritage afternoon will take place on October 27 from 1pm until 6pm. Tickets are free.

For more information see here