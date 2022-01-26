Strictly stars bringing tour back to Suffolk

Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will be performing in Suffolk as part of their upcoming tour - Credit: PA/BBC

Two stars from Strictly Come Dancing are set to appear on stage in Suffolk later this year.

Fans of the BBC One show will be able to see Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice take to the stage at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Friday, June 24.

The pair will be joined by a world-class cast of dancers and singers and have promised the night will be a "true dance extravaganza".

Mr Pernice, who won the most recent series of dance show with Rose Ayling-Ellis, currently holds the world record for most jive kicks and flicks in 30 seconds, as well as the most Charleston swivel steps in 30 seconds.

The two opened the Regent's first live show in more than a year back in July 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic put theatre shows on hold.

Tickets for the performance range from £28 to £48 and can be booked on the Regent Theatre's website.

