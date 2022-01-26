News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Strictly stars bringing tour back to Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:03 AM January 26, 2022
Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will be performing in Suffolk as part of their upcoming tour

Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will be performing in Suffolk as part of their upcoming tour - Credit: PA/BBC

Two stars from Strictly Come Dancing are set to appear on stage in Suffolk later this year. 

Fans of the BBC One show will be able to see Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice take to the stage at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Friday, June 24. 

The pair will be joined by a world-class cast of dancers and singers and have promised the night will be a "true dance extravaganza". 

Mr Pernice, who won the most recent series of dance show with Rose Ayling-Ellis, currently holds the world record for most jive kicks and flicks in 30 seconds, as well as the most Charleston swivel steps in 30 seconds. 

The two opened the Regent's first live show in more than a year back in July 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic put theatre shows on hold. 

Tickets for the performance range from £28 to £48 and can be booked on the Regent Theatre's website

Join our What’s On in Suffolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county. 

Regent Theatre
BBC
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family of James Turner were told he had killed himself in prison two weeks before his release

Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
All three emergency services were called to a bungalow fire in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Emergency services attend Felixstowe bungalow fire

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Armed police walking around the APEX venue in Bury St Edmunds as part of a counter terrorism program

Suffolk Live News

Armed police arrest two 16-year-olds on suspicion of firearms offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Three presenters celebrate the launch of Gen X Radio Suffolk

Music

10,000 listeners tune in to new Suffolk radio station

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon