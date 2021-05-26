Published: 1:58 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM May 26, 2021

Getting ready for the big Black Panther 'Power of Stories' exhibition at Christchurch Mansion this summer. L-R Glen Chisholm (Community Curator), Cllr Carole Jones, Ivy Scott (Community Curator) and Eleanor Root Collections and Learning Curator - Credit: Jade Froud IBC

Free tickets are now available to book for the eagerly-awaited Black Panther 'Power of Stories' exhibition in Ipswich.

The much-anticipated event, featuring three iconic costumes from Marvel Studios' Black Panther, is due to open at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich on June 26, running until October 24.

The outfits of T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye will be displayed, alongside Marvel comics and historic museum objects and local stories, in the Mansion's Wolsey Art Gallery.

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. Costumes from the film will be on display at Christchurch Mansion as part of the Power of Stories exhibition - Credit: DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB

The exhibition was originally due to open last summer, but was postponed because of the second Covid lockdown.

It was initially postponed to April this year, before a further delay was needed to comply with the government roadmap.

The exhibition will celebrate the power of storytelling in many different forms and across a number of cultures, showing how it has given people identity and sense of a shared history.

And it will echo Black Panther’s inspirational call to millions of people around the world to think about where they came from and who they want to be.

Items on show will include some of the most famous Marvel issues, including The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men and the earliest Black Panther appearances, as well as exclusively commissioned comic art by Dan Malone.

Alongside the exhibition, there will be a programme of events and activities created by members of the local community, celebrating black history and culture. These will explore storytelling, comics, history and art of all kinds.

The exhibition comes after Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion reopened on May 17, following easing of government restrictions.

Tickets to visit are now available via the Ipswich Museums website for timed admission slots from June 26 onwards.

Opening hours are from 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday. The exhibition will be closed on Mondays.

Visitors will need to book free tickets for timed admission to the exhibition, which will also allow them to explore the rest of Christchurch Mansion.

In accordance with government guidelines, all visitors are required to wear a face covering.

A one-way system with signage is in place to direct visitors and advise them to keep their distance. Hand sanitiser stations are available along the route.



