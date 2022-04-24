News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five classic car shows you can visit in and around Ipswich this year

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:00 AM April 24, 2022
Acrobatics from the BoldDog FMX team at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich

Five vintage car shows to visit in and around Ipswich this year

Whether you are into classic cars or not, there are plenty of vintage vehicle shows on in Ipswich this year. 

Here are five we have picked out you can attend in 2022:

Festival of Wheels 

The festival of wheels is returning for another year at Trinity Park in Ipswich which organisers has described as one "not to be missed". 

John Derrick Thomas with his Mustang GT 4.6 V8 at the Festival of Wheels

John Derrick Thomas with his Mustang GT 4.6 V8 at the Festival of Wheels

The event, which will feature monster trucks, classic cars, stunts and amazing cars. 

During last years event organisers had a wall of death experience, multiple live-action arenas, a live wrestling arena, BMX stunt shows, a shopping village, live music and children's entertainment.

When: August 6 - 7 

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich  

Retro Festival 

A retro festival full of classic cars, music and antiques from a bygone era is set to be held in Ipswich for the first time this summer.

Our 2012 pictures of the Stonham Barns American Car Show

There are plenty of car shows in and around Ipswich to visit this year

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Vintage Day Out has previously proved a hit in Essex, but has now announced plans for an event at Trinity Park. 

Organisers have promised the festival will be a chance to roll back the years and experience what life was like in decades gone by.

When: Sunday, July 3. 

Where Trinity Park, Ipswich. 

Ipswich to Felixstowe car rally 

One of Suffolk's biggest attractions is set to return this spring - with organisers announcing that entries are already full.

The classic car show at Stonham Barns.

Car shows are very popular within Ipswich

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run and Rally has been cancelled for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic.
But it is set to return on Sunday, May 1 and the event - which usually attracts around 500 vintage and veteran cars, motorcycles, commercial and military vehicles - has a full line-up for the day.

When: Sunday, May 1

Where: The event usually starts in Christchurch Park before heading off for Felixstowe

The festival of classic and sports cars 

Visitors will be able to see at more than 1,000 classic and sports cars at the Helmingham Hall festival. 

More than 7,000 people visited the 2021 event with cars representing the last 10 decades of motoring history. 

Many of the vehicles come from Britain’s motoring heyday – marques on display included Alvis, Bristol, Jensen, AC Riley, Armstong Sideley, Lea Francis, Crossley, BSA, Lagonda, Lanchester and Gordon Keeble. 

The oldest vehicle that has attended the event is a 1914 Ford Model T. 

When: Sunday, August 7 - 10am-5pm 

Where: Helmingham Hall 

American Car show

The Carrot Town Garage American Car Show is coming to Stonham Barns for a second year which will feature anything American — as long as it has an engine. 

The grill sculpture on a Beauford is polished by owner Nigel Whitworth at the classic car show at St

The grill sculpture on a Beauford is polished by owner Nigel Whitworth at the classic car show at Stonham Barns.

Along with the classic cars there will also be food and drink stands, and live music. 

Where: Stonham Barns Park

When: Sunday, July 24

