7 events heading to Trinity Park this year you do not want to miss

From taking on a professional darts player to an inflatable 5k, there are plenty of events you will not want to miss at Ipswich's Trinity Park this year.

Here are just seven events taken place at the park in 2022:

Greene King Darts

Darting fans are in for a treat as Bobby George, Keith Deller, Wayne Mardle and Colin Lloyd are heading to Trinity Park.

During the evening the players will be talking about the highs and lows of their careers of their darting careers and see them in action.

VIP tickets can be purchased for the event which include meet and greet with the players, reserved tables, table service for drinks and your name in the raffle to play against one of the darting legends.

When: Friday, March 11 6.30pm.

Cost: VIP ticket £20 and general admission is £12 and can be booked online.

The Suffolk Show

The Suffolk Show is returning after being cancelled for two years in a row.

Celebrating the best of the farming world, during the Suffolk Show, which is the largest two-day visitor experience in the county, there will be animals, food and drink stalls and the Grand Ring and Showground.

There will also be a special Elizabethan Era Exhibition and walk down the new Jubilee Avenue planted with 70 Queen Elizabeth Acers in celebration of The Queen’s 70-year reign.

When: Tuesday, May 31 - Wednesday, June 1

Cost: Early bird tickets are £26.50 for an adult, £7.50 for children aged between 15 and 18-years-old and under 15s go free. Tickets can be purchased online.

Cancer Research Run for Life

The annual Cancer Research Race for Life event is returning to Trinity Park.

The event includes a 3k, 5k, and 10k run as well as the pretty muddy kids and the pretty muddy 5k.

When: Sunday, June 19

Cost: Adults: £14.99 and children are £10 with tickets available online.

The Inflatable 5k

The world's largest inflatable 5k is coming to Ipswich with organisers promising it to be bigger and bouncier than ever.

According to the UK Running Events website they have added three additional brand new obstacles, meaning you will tackle 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5K distance.

There will also be refreshments throughout the course if needed.

Although it is a 5k event participants are able to chose from four distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k and 15k.

When: Saturday, July 9

Cost: Tickets start at £21 and can be purchased online.

The Festival of Wheels

A fun fuelled weekend with thousands of vehicles on show.

Over the course of the weekend you will be able to see a mix of cars, bikes, trucks and all things motoring come together.

Last year visitors were able to take a ride on a Monster truck and there was also a big top circus.

When: Saturday, August 6 - Sunday, August 7

Cost: Tickets start at £17 per adult and can be purchased online.

Let's Rock Ipswich

Let's Rock Ipswich is launching in the town this year and it features chart-topping acts from the 1980s.

It is a family-friendly event and the line-up includes Heaven 17, Sonique and The Gibson Brothers.

When: Saturday, September 10

Cost: Tickets can be purchased online.

Festive Farmers Market

Taking a trip to a festive market is a great way to get into the festive spirit.

Visitors will be able to purchase a range of produce including Suffolk cheeses, local pork, Suffolk gins, freshly baked pies, bread, cakes, and sourdoughs, homemade jams, chutneys and many more.

Organisers have said that there will be a selection of street food trucks will also be there.

When: Saturday, December 10

Cost: Free entry and parking







