Thousands of runners will be taking part in the Ipswich Half Marathon once again this weekend.

From key timings to road closures, there are plenty of things you should know about before the event.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ipswich Half Marathon as it returns on Sunday.

Key timings:

7.30am - Race office and baggage store open in the event village

9.15am - Official warm-up begins at the start line

9.30am - The half marathon begins

10.38am - First male runner expected

10.55am - First female runner expected

1pm - Cut-off time for all runners

Route:

The race will start and end at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, Portman Road, and along the 13.1-mile route, will run through Ipswich's countryside, Waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge.

Car parks nearby:

NCP Ipswich Portman Road, IP1 2BP - there are 65 spaces but the car park will be inaccessible between 8am and 1pm

Portman Road Car Park, IP1 2BS - there are 550 spaces but the car park will be inaccessible between 8am and 1pm

West End Road Car Park, IP1 2DZ - there are 385 spaces but the car park will only be accessible from West End from 8am and 1pm

Buttermarket Car Park IP1 1SL - there are 370 spaces in the car park but it will be inaccessible between 8am and 10am

Ipswich Station NCP, IP2 8AL - there are 494 spaces and drivers should access the car park via the B1075 while road closures are in place

Your race number

If you haven't received your race number through the post yet don't worry as you will be able to go to the race office and they will give you a new number.

Your race number will need to be fixed to the front of your t-shirt or running vest and it must be clearly visible. People are being reminded to be careful when using safety pins as they could damage the timing chip.

Race numbers are needed to access the start line.

Baggage stores

There will be baggage stores in the event village which open at 7.30am. You will be able to retrieve your bags from the same place after the run.

Water stations and toilets

The will be water stations on the route at the 2.8 mile, 5.9 mile, 7.9 mile and 10.9 mile points.

All runners will also receive a bottle of water at the finish line.

The designated toilets will be within the football stand behind the baggage store.

Any participants seeing urinating anywhere other than a designated toilet will be disqualified.

Road closures:

Roads closed between 4am and 3pm

Sir Alf Ramsey Way

Russell Road

Constantine Road

Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.15am

Butter Market

Dogs Head Street

Falcon Street

Princes Street

Queen Street

Tavern Street

Upper Brook Street

Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.30am

Duke Street

Eagle Street

Fore Street

Grimwade Street

Lower Brook Street

Lower Orwell Street

Myrtle Road

Rope Walk

Star Lane

Roads closed between 8.30am and 11am

Cliff Lane

Cliff Road

Common Quay

Holywells Road

Neptune Quay

Patterson Road

Wherry Quay

Roads closed between 8.30am and 12.15pm