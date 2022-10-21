Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Half Marathon
Thousands of runners will be taking part in the Ipswich Half Marathon once again this weekend.
From key timings to road closures, there are plenty of things you should know about before the event.
Here is everything you need to know about the Ipswich Half Marathon as it returns on Sunday.
Key timings:
- 7.30am - Race office and baggage store open in the event village
- 9.15am - Official warm-up begins at the start line
- 9.30am - The half marathon begins
- 10.38am - First male runner expected
- 10.55am - First female runner expected
- 1pm - Cut-off time for all runners
Route:
The race will start and end at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, Portman Road, and along the 13.1-mile route, will run through Ipswich's countryside, Waterfront and under the Orwell Bridge.
Car parks nearby:
- NCP Ipswich Portman Road, IP1 2BP - there are 65 spaces but the car park will be inaccessible between 8am and 1pm
- Portman Road Car Park, IP1 2BS - there are 550 spaces but the car park will be inaccessible between 8am and 1pm
- West End Road Car Park, IP1 2DZ - there are 385 spaces but the car park will only be accessible from West End from 8am and 1pm
- Buttermarket Car Park IP1 1SL - there are 370 spaces in the car park but it will be inaccessible between 8am and 10am
- Ipswich Station NCP, IP2 8AL - there are 494 spaces and drivers should access the car park via the B1075 while road closures are in place
Your race number
If you haven't received your race number through the post yet don't worry as you will be able to go to the race office and they will give you a new number.
Your race number will need to be fixed to the front of your t-shirt or running vest and it must be clearly visible. People are being reminded to be careful when using safety pins as they could damage the timing chip.
Race numbers are needed to access the start line.
Baggage stores
There will be baggage stores in the event village which open at 7.30am. You will be able to retrieve your bags from the same place after the run.
Water stations and toilets
The will be water stations on the route at the 2.8 mile, 5.9 mile, 7.9 mile and 10.9 mile points.
All runners will also receive a bottle of water at the finish line.
The designated toilets will be within the football stand behind the baggage store.
Any participants seeing urinating anywhere other than a designated toilet will be disqualified.
Road closures:
Roads closed between 4am and 3pm
- Sir Alf Ramsey Way
- Russell Road
- Constantine Road
Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.15am
- Butter Market
- Dogs Head Street
- Falcon Street
- Princes Street
- Queen Street
- Tavern Street
- Upper Brook Street
Roads closed between 8.30am and 10.30am
- Duke Street
- Eagle Street
- Fore Street
- Grimwade Street
- Lower Brook Street
- Lower Orwell Street
- Myrtle Road
- Rope Walk
- Star Lane
Roads closed between 8.30am and 11am
- Cliff Lane
- Cliff Road
- Common Quay
- Holywells Road
- Neptune Quay
- Patterson Road
- Wherry Quay
Roads closed between 8.30am and 12.15pm
- The Street