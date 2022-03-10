Ipswich half marathon starting and ending at Portman Road returns for 2022

An Ipswich half marathon starting and ending at Portman Road has been confirmed to take place in September this year.

The race, which is being organised by Run For All, will take runners on a scenic route through the town, along the waterfront, into the countryside and back to the stadium.

It is due to take place on September 11 and is being held in association with Ipswich Town, Ipswich Jaffa Running Club and Larking Gowen accountants.





Launch of the Larking Gowen half marathon at Ipswich Town FC. L-R Mark Allen, Alison Beech and Irvine Marr from the Jaffa running club. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The announcement comes after future editions of the Great East Run, which was held in Ipswich, were cancelled.

It will be 39 years since the inaugural Ipswich half marathon – which saw 501 people race across the town – and organisers hope thousands will return to the streets this autumn.

Run For All launched the race at Portman Road, with Ipswich Town defender Kane Vincent-Young offering his support to the cause.

Launch of the Larking Gowen half marathon at Ipswich Town FC. Ian Fitch from Larking Gowen and Ipswich Town player Kane Vincent-Young. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Run For All is a not-for-profit company that is part of the lasting legacy of the late amateur athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE.

Mrs Tomlinson, from Leeds, made headlines around the world by taking part in a series of incredible endurance events – despite being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

Her husband Mike, chief executive of Run For All, said: "It’s an honour to be part of this incredible community event.

"When Jane and I set up Run For All in 2007 our aim was always to create events that removed barriers to participation and that embraced the communities across the town.

“Working with Larking Gowen, the council, football club and Ipswich Jaffa, we hope to highlight the incredible communities at the heart of this town, inspire people to take part regardless of age or ability and join us for day of celebration."

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities, said: "We are delighted that the Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon will be returning this year and look forward to working with Run For All as a supporting partner to make it one of the highlights of the Suffolk calendar.”

"We all know the benefits that regular physical activity can have on our mental and physical wellbeing and events such as these can act as a catalyst to inspire more people to get active, whilst raising much-needed funds for local good causes.”