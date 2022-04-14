News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich named one of best and safest places in the UK for a night out

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:26 PM April 14, 2022
Unit 17 in Ipswich have put special safety measures in place to keep their customers safe. Bottles

Ipswich has been named one of the best places in the UK for a night out thanks to its mixture of bars and clubs. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Ipswich has been named one of the best places in the UK for a night out thanks to its mixture of bars and clubs. 

Get Licensed ranked locations using research based on a number of factors, including the number of drinking venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of different safety concerns.

The town was ranked number 14 out of 50 for the best night out in the country. 

Get Licensed used answers from people on factors including whether they felt safe walking alone at night or worried about being mugged.

Using this information it ranked Ipswich at number 12, in a separate safety index rating. 

In March, hospitality businesses met with local leaders as part of ongoing work around safety at night in the town centre to ensure Ipswich creates an evening economy people "want to be out in".

Although operators of one of Ipswich's most popular nightlife venues - Unit 17 - has announced it will be closing on Easter Sunday after 23 years in the town centre

Ipswich is home to a selection of pubs that have also been recognised for achieving the highest food hygiene rating from inspectors.

