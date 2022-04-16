Retro festival with classic cars and music coming to Ipswich this summer

Some of the cars on display at a Helen Rollason Cancer Charity event in Essex - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

A retro festival full of classic cars, music and antiques from a bygone era is set to be held in Ipswich for the first time this summer.

The Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Vintage Day Out has previously proved a hit in Essex, but has now announced plans for an event at Trinity Park on Sunday, July 3.

Organisers have promised the festival will be a chance to roll back the years and experience what life was like in decades gone by.

The event is set to come to Ipswich at the start of July - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

It will feature live entertainment, food and drink, affordable vintage fashion, retro second-hand items and more.

There will also be a number of classic vehicles on display.

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity was named after the former BBC sports TV presenter, who died after a battle with cancer.

Money raised in the event will go towards funding cancer treatment at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

Tickets to the event cost £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for children 16 and under.

Live music will be on offer at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Dogs are also welcome on-site if they are on a lead.

Karen Mitchell, Helen Rollason Cancer Charity community fundraiser, said: "Sustainable shopping and its environmental impact are currently a hot topic so we are pleased to be doing our bit by endorsing this practice.

"A Vintage Day Out is an affordable and environmentally friendly way to acquire unique and new items whilst also supporting a worthy cause.

"In addition, shopping at Helen Rollason Cancer Charity’s Vintage Day Out directly impacts the vital care and support offered to those living with cancer and their loved ones. It’s a double win.

"We work in conjunction with the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation and every penny raised at this event will go towards ensuring we continue to provide the best possible cancer care now and in the future."