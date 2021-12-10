News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Rising teen theatre star to perform in Christmas West End show

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 7:30 AM December 10, 2021
Aaliyah behind the scenes of a theatre set

16-year-old Aaliyah Monk will be performing West End Musical Christmas in London - Credit: Stage Box

A rising theatre star from Ipswich is returning to the West End this Christmas season.  

Aaliyah Monk, 16, will star in West End Musical Christmas alongside notable stage performers including Les Misérables' John Owen-Jones and Wicked's Emma Hatton. 

The show will feature Christmas songs performed by a cast of 30 alongside a live band and dance ensemble, with Aaliyah among the singers.  

On being cast for the role, the Ipswich resident said: “I feel honoured to be chosen for this role because I had to go through an audition process. 

“I’m really nervous but I’m very excited at the same time. I haven’t been on stage for quite a while and it will just be quite nice to perform in front of an audience again.”

Casting photo of 16-year-old Aaliyah

Aaliyah has been balancing studying for her A-levels with performing on stage - Credit: David Taylor

The A-Level student, who has been under award-winning drama company, Stage Box, since the age of 10, says she has always wanted a career within theatre. 

She said: “When I was younger, we would do little productions at school like the nativity and I would sing in that.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident
  2. 2 Estate agent switches household’s energy supply without telling tenant
  3. 3 Ipswich man jailed for 'sustained' attack on victim
  1. 4 A14 near Levington reopened following crash and fuel spill
  2. 5 A gentleman who lived for his family and loved to help others
  3. 6 A14 reopens near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Lane reopens on Orwell Bridge after lorry shed load
  5. 8 Mini entrepreneur, 9, hopes to be a millionaire by 30
  6. 9 Felixstowe cordon lifted after police say no crime was committed
  7. 10 Man handed restraining order over threatening messages to estranged wife

“I realised that actually I really like this. And being in a show and being on stage is a wow feeling. I want to do this my whole life.” 

But, this isn’t the first time the rising star has been on the West End. 

She said: “In 2017 I audition for Summer Hathaway in School of Rock the Musical and I was able to be cast in it and was in that role for a year. 

“We also had to do promo for that show so I was on Children in Need in 2018.” 

Aaliyah on stage with two others on the set of School of Rock the Musical

Aaliyah on stage performing School of Rock the Musical - Credit: Daisy Galforg

Going forward Aaliyah hopes to continue her passion for theatre and develop her talent. 

She said: “I would really love to stay around performing arts and I hope to go to performing arts college. I want to continue performing on stage and screen acting as well – that would be incredible.” 

The show will take place on December 13 and December 20 at the Lyric Theatre in London. 

For more information or to book tickets see the theatre’s website here

Arts & Culture
Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Person dies in Ipswich house fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich house fire in Hossacks Road was fatal after a man died. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

'He was a really good man' - Neighbour's shock following Ipswich house fire

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Barley Mow Inn in Witnesham was issued with an abatement notice by East Suffolk District Council. 

East Suffolk Council

Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers wearing masks in Ipswich.

Coronavirus

First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected

Timothy Bradford

person