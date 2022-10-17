5 things to do on a rainy day in Ipswich

Five things to do on a rainy day in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Its not all doom and gloom now the summer months are behind us because there are still many great things to do in Ipswich even on a rainy day.

Here are five great things to do in Ipswich that will make you forget about the miserable weather outside.

Break out of an escape room

Team up with a group of friends and attempt to break out one of Ipswich's many escape rooms.

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of the newest escape rooms to open in the town centre is Cluetopia close to the Neptune Quay.

Glen Hensey, the managing director of Cluetopia, said: “We've always built our own games, and they're not available to play anywhere else in the country."

Take to the tracks at Anglia Karting

Get the adrenaline pumping when you take on your mates in a race around the tracks at Anglia Karting.

While you are there you can also try out the laser maze.

Geek out and play your favourite board game

Meet up with your friends and play your favourite board game at Geek Retreat in the town centre.

Geek Retreat regular 34-year-old Joel Mayo. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Upper Brook Street shop allows customers to enjoy their geeky interests and games in a safe and inclusive environment.

The popular venue has also joined a network of warm banks across the county to help support those struggling in the winter months.

Bowling, Ninja Tag and arcade games all in one place!

If you are in the mood to burn some energy why not head down to the Buttermarket to try the ninja tag circuit in Superbowl UK.

While you are there roll back the years and have a go at some bowling and some old school arcade games.

Take a look around the local museums

Visit one of the many museums in and around Ipswich.

Chruistchurch Mansion in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many are free to enter and are home to some fascinating collections of local, world and history artefacts.

The museums open to visitors are Chistchurch Mansion, Ipswich Transport Museum, and HMS Ganges Museum.