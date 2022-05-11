Vegan market set to make a 'real buzz' on return to Ipswich

A popular vegan market is set to make a "real buzz" upon its return to Ipswich town centre this weekend.

The Cornhill will welcome the vegan market back for the third time, having first launched in 2020.

It has proven to be a "great hit" in the town, according to Suffolk Market Events, and as Ipswich begins to work towards a fresh start with the opening of The Botanist, the market will create a "real buzz in the historic centre of Ipswich" with over 20 stalls filling the area with sights and smells.

Hullabaloo will be at the Ipswich vegan market this weekend - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Among the stalls included will be Gemma's Doodle Donuts and her vegan burgers along with pastries from The Norwegian Bakers, cupcakes from The Iced Vegan, sourdoughs from Hullabaloo, samosas and paneers from PG Oils and a selection of vegan cheeses from Nomaggio.

The street food on offer includes pizza from Pizza on The Green, bagels from Bagel and Beigel and waffles from Amor Street Food.

Vegan beer will be available from Datum Attitude as well as a selection of liqueurs and spirits from The English Spirit Distiller.

There will also be a number of craft stalls selling a variety of products from face creams to candles.

Dog owners are invited to bring their four-legged friends along, too, with Sniffe & Likkit selling a variety of treats for the good boys and girls.

Justine Paul, market organiser, said "It’s a market for everyone to enjoy whether you are a vegan or not as all the food is fresh and delicious. It will be a fun day out in Ipswich on Sunday.

"Over 20 stalls will be showcasing their food and drink on the Cornhill so it's a perfect place to stay local and eat some fresh food and drink."

The Ipswich Vegan Market is on Sunday, May 15, and runs from 10am until 3pm.