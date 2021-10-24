22 stunning photos reveal why the Waterfront is so Instagrammable

Gallery

Published: 11:30 AM October 24, 2021

Taking a stroll along Ipswich's waterfront, you can really take in the luxury yachts and beautiful waterside terraces.

The whole Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Great bars, cafes and restaurants also dot around the Waterfront that can be easily stopped as you walk along the pedestrianised paths.

A flag flyinjg from a boat on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking across at the boats, check out the flags flying and have a look into the blue water.

Looking into the water at Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Heading down from St Peter's Dock to Albion Wharf, you will pass by some murals representing Ipswich's diverse community.

Albion Wharf, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The mural was also inspired by the Black Panther film, which pushes people to think about where they come from and who they want to be.

Murals along the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

It was created by residents of Suffolk prisons and based on creative workbooks designed by Ghanaian artist Edward Ofosu.

Murals along the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lots of people choose to walk, cycle and rollerblade along the Waterfront to see masts and sails.

A ship with a sail along the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mid-way there is also an opportunity to see the University of Suffolk and Suffolk Archives' new building the Hold.

The Hold near the University of Suffolk in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman by a mural on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A lifeline on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking from a boat at Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cycling on Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

People on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront is very Instagramable - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

More boats on Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hold on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A boat tied up on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Boats moored on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Victor on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront boats - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront boats - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking out from Coffee Cat on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

What do you love most about Ipswich Waterfront?