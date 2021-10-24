Gallery
22 stunning photos reveal why the Waterfront is so Instagrammable
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Taking a stroll along Ipswich's waterfront, you can really take in the luxury yachts and beautiful waterside terraces.
Great bars, cafes and restaurants also dot around the Waterfront that can be easily stopped as you walk along the pedestrianised paths.
Looking across at the boats, check out the flags flying and have a look into the blue water.
Heading down from St Peter's Dock to Albion Wharf, you will pass by some murals representing Ipswich's diverse community.
The mural was also inspired by the Black Panther film, which pushes people to think about where they come from and who they want to be.
It was created by residents of Suffolk prisons and based on creative workbooks designed by Ghanaian artist Edward Ofosu.
Lots of people choose to walk, cycle and rollerblade along the Waterfront to see masts and sails.
Mid-way there is also an opportunity to see the University of Suffolk and Suffolk Archives' new building the Hold.
