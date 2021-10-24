News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gallery

22 stunning photos reveal why the Waterfront is so Instagrammable

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM October 24, 2021   
Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Boats sitting on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Taking a stroll along Ipswich's waterfront, you can really take in the luxury yachts and beautiful waterside terraces. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The whole Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Great bars, cafes and restaurants also dot around the Waterfront that can be easily stopped as you walk along the pedestrianised paths. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A flag flyinjg from a boat on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking across at the boats, check out the flags flying and have a look into the blue water. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay

Looking into the water at Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Heading down from St Peter's Dock to Albion Wharf, you will pass by some murals representing Ipswich's diverse community. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Albion Wharf, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The mural was also inspired by the Black Panther film, which pushes people to think about where they come from and who they want to be. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Murals along the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

It was created by residents of Suffolk prisons and based on creative workbooks designed by Ghanaian artist Edward Ofosu. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Murals along the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lots of people choose to walk, cycle and rollerblade along the Waterfront to see masts and sails. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A ship with a sail along the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mid-way there is also an opportunity to see the University of Suffolk and Suffolk Archives' new building the Hold. 

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hold near the University of Suffolk in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman by a mural on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A lifeline on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking from a boat at Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cycling on Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront is very Instagramable - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

More boats on Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hold on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A boat tied up on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Boats moored on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Victor on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront boats - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront boats - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Waterfront photo essay Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking out from Coffee Cat on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

What do you love most about Ipswich Waterfront? 

Ipswich Waterfront
Visit Suffolk
Days Out Guide
Ipswich News

