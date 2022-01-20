News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jack Whitehall and his parents bring show to Ipswich Regent

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:33 PM January 20, 2022
Comedian Jack Whitehall has confirmed a date for a show at Ipswich Regent Theatre in March

Comedian Jack Whitehall has confirmed a date for a show at Ipswich Regent Theatre in March - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Funnyman Jack Whitehall will be joined by his mum and dad for a comedy show at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in the spring.

The Bad Education and Fresh Meat star is bringing his parents, Hilary and Michael, for their 'How to Survive Family Holidays' special on Tuesday, March 15.

The show is based on Whitehall's book of the same name, where the comedian explores the highs and lows of going on a break with your family.

Whitehall has previously appeared in a number of shows with his parents, with his Travels with My Father series alongside Michael a huge hit on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale for the show at Ipswich Regent Theatre at 10am on Friday.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

