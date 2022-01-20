Jack Whitehall and his parents bring show to Ipswich Regent

Comedian Jack Whitehall has confirmed a date for a show at Ipswich Regent Theatre in March - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Funnyman Jack Whitehall will be joined by his mum and dad for a comedy show at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in the spring.

The Bad Education and Fresh Meat star is bringing his parents, Hilary and Michael, for their 'How to Survive Family Holidays' special on Tuesday, March 15.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT



Actor and comedian @jackwhitehall is joined on stage by his parents Hilary and Michael Whitehall to discuss their hard-won advice on how to survive family holidays. Coming to Ipswich Regent Theatre on Tue 15 Mar 22.



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Fri 21 Jan 22. pic.twitter.com/6lbB3tduQq — Ipswich Regent Theatre (@IpswichRegent) January 20, 2022

The show is based on Whitehall's book of the same name, where the comedian explores the highs and lows of going on a break with your family.

Whitehall has previously appeared in a number of shows with his parents, with his Travels with My Father series alongside Michael a huge hit on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale for the show at Ipswich Regent Theatre at 10am on Friday.