James Morrison bringing Greatest Hits tour to Ipswich

Singer James Morrison is bringing his greatest hits tour to Ipswich next month.

On the second stop of his UK tour Morrison will take to the Regent Theatre stage on Friday, March 11.

Speaking about his tour, the Broken Strings singer said: "It has been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.

"Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them.

"I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this greatest hits tour."

Tickets start at £25.50 and can be purchased online.