Inquisitive Polly and Preston make Jimmy's Farm their new home

Preston and Polly the Armadillos have recently moved to Jimmy's farm from Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Meet Polly and Preston, the newest residents at Jimmy's Farm.

The popular farm and wildlife park has had an exciting start to 2022 with the arrival of two six banded armadillos.

The species are native to South America. adding to the farm's ever expanding array of exotic creatures which include zebras, meercats, tapirs wallabies and monkeys.

The two scaly mammals are called Preston and Polly, and have moved to the farm from Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.

Preston - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Ranger Amy said: "Both armadillos are very friendly and inquisitive and will be great additions to the park."

The farm's meerkats, which were made famous by the TV series spring at Jimmy's Farm have been moved into a brand new enclosure in order to make room for the new arrivals.

Before Christmas, the Wherstead farm added seven macaque monkeys.

Polly - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

To welcome these two new creatures, Jimmy's farm is offering 50% off all visits in January.