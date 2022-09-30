Last chance to visit Ipswich Museum before £8.7m refurb

Plans include the artificial recreation of Victorian light in the main room - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This weekend people across Suffolk will have their final chance to visit Ipswich Museum before it closes for refurbishment.

At 5pm on Sunday, October 2, Ipswich Museum will close its doors and will not open them again until 2025.

The attraction will be undergoing "much needed refurbishment" with a total of £8.7m being raised for the project, mostly from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Ipswich Borough Council.

The Garfield Weston Foundation, The Wolfson Trust and The Friends of the Ipswich Museums have also financially supported the project.

When the revamp has been completed, there will be a new gallery and education space, a new coffee shop and improved shop and toilets, as well as a "reinterpreting" of Ipswich Museum's collections.

Throughout the closure period, the museum will be running a number of events and activities and Christchurch Mansion will also remain open, holding exhibitions and learning programmes.

Ipswich Museum is free to enter and does not require booking.

It will be open 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.