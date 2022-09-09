Let's Rock 80s festival in Ipswich going ahead with tribute to Queen

Let's Rock Ipswich will be going ahead this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eighties' music festival Let's Rock Ipswich will be going ahead this weekend, with a tribute to the Queen planned.

The event, which features the likes of Adam Ant, Go West, Heather Small, and Toyah, will be carrying on as planned at Trinity Park.

A number of events across Suffolk have been cancelled in the wake of the death of the Queen, including Ipswich's Half Marathon this Sunday.

In a statement shared on social media, organisers said: "It is with profound sadness that the team at Let’s Rock received news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our final event of the summer, Let’s Rock Ipswich, which is already built and ready to open, will still go ahead as planned tomorrow at Trinity Park after taking advice from the Cabinet Office and due to the fact that we are unable to reschedule this event at such short notice.

"We plan a respectful tribute to Her Majesty The Queen during the event.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time."