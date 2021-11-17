Huge 80s festival Let's Rock launching in Ipswich in 2022

Let's Rock Ipswich launches in 2022, pictured is the Norwich festival. From left, Brian and Janine Shrimplin, and Jane and Gary Horsburgh. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A retro music festival that tours across the UK is launching in Ipswich for the first time ever and it will feature chart-topping 80s acts.

Let's Rock Ipswich will take place in Trinity Park on Saturday, September 10 2022 and it will be one of 14 running next year.

It will be part of the Festival of Suffolk 2022, which will shine a light on the county to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Let's Rock Norwich in Earlham Park.

Let's Rock is a celebration of all things pop and 80s and it features icons from the decade performing to a crowd of all ages, with the line-up set to be announced on Tuesday, November 23.

Headliners already announced for around the UK include Billy Ocean, Adam Ant, OMD, The Human League, Wet Wet Wet and Squeeze.

Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith, Let’s Rock organisers, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Let’s Rock to Ipswich next year as part of the Festival of Suffolk.

Let's Rock Ipswich will feature some of the biggest acts of the 80s.

"It’s always exciting taking Let’s Rock to new places, and especially to such a beautiful part of the country. We hope you love it as much as we do!”

Let's Rock Essex will also take place on Saturday, September 10, at Kings Farm in Chelmsford and Let's Rock Norwich is in Earlham Park on Saturday, May 28.

The Festival of Suffolk will mirror many of the national celebrations planned for next year for the jubilee and Let's Rock will be the final event.

Mark Pendlington DL, Festival of Suffolk chairman, said: “Spearheaded by the Suffolk Lieutenancy, the Festival of Suffolk has more than 70 partners who are working together to bring to life a host of events across 2022 and during the time of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mary Thwaites, left, Sue Cameron, centre, and Ingrid Anderson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park.

"The Festival is designed to shine a spotlight on all aspects of Suffolk and Let’s Rock will be a fantastic and fitting finale to the county’s biggest ever community celebration.”



Let's Rock also raises money for charity and in 2020 held three online festivals which drew an estimated audience of three million and raised £200,000 for these causes.

Details of how to buy tickets will be available soon.