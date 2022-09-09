Felixstowe festival cancelled as event falls within Queen's mourning period

Part of the event was planned to be held at Felixstowe Pier - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organisers of the Love Felixstowe festival have confirmed the event "will be back" after this year's edition was cancelled after the Queen's death.

The two-day celebration was due to be held over next weekend, which falls within the mourning period in the wake of Elizabeth II's passing.

However, Visit Felixstowe, which helped organise the festival, posted on Facebook to confirm it had been pushed back to next year.

The Queen died in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon - Credit: PA

The event has become one of many in Suffolk to be cancelled after the Queen's death was announced on Thursday evening.

Visit Felixstowe said: "It is with sadness that we will have to cancel the Love Felixstowe event for this year. It falls within a period of national mourning and we feel it only appropriate to respect the mood of the town and the nation.

"We have everything in place to go ahead some time in 2023 and will keep you posted. Love Felixstowe will be back."