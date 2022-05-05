News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Love Island and Blazin' Squad star heading to Ipswich for noughties night

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:09 AM May 5, 2022
Love Island and Blazin' Squad star Marcel Somerville is coming to Ipswich this summer

Love Island and Blazin' Squad star Marcel Somerville is coming to Ipswich this summer - Credit: Bada Bingo

Love Island and Blazin' Squad star Marcel Somerville is set to take his tour to Ipswich this summer.

Bada Bingo is coming to Ipswich as part of a seven-club tour in July and will offer "the best dance tunes to hilarious games of bingo" in a "night out combo you didn't known you needed", organisers say.

Somerville is best known as part of hip hop group Blazin' Squad and his appearance on the third season of Love Island, where he reached the final.

A spokesman said: “Let’s rewind to when Nelly told us to ‘take our clothes off’, we got our freak on with Missy Elliot and we said Bye Bye Bye to NSYNC.

"We’re talking about when Brad and Jen were the power couple, and all we cared about was playing Snake and keeping our Tamogotchis well fed.

"Dig out your finest tracksuit, fur boots and Von Dutch cap ‘cos we’re throwing a night of party bingo, nostalgia prizes, and we’ll be playing all the tracks from your favourite old-school R'n'B tunes right through to cheesy bangers."

Fancy dress is encouraged at the event,  which will take place on Friday, July 8 at Buzz Bingo in Ipswich.

