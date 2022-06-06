Popular market to return to Ipswich's St Peters Street for 10th year

A popular street market is set to return to Ipswich town centre for its 10th year later this month.

Organised by The Saints Ipswich, the market will be taking place on June 26 in St Peters Street, between 10am and 4pm.

Thirty-six stalls offering all sorts of crafts will take over the street between the Novotel and Rose Lane.

Organiser Cathy Frost said: "For us, this year is especially important— not just because we're coming out of the pandemic but also due to the cost-of-living crisis.

"We've tried to keep the price of a stall low, so we can encourage people just starting out on their trading journey to get involved."

The event will be free for people to attend.

Ms Frost continued: "We have a really good selection of stallholders, including jewellers, cake bakers and printmakers, as well as people who work with glass and ceramics.

"There will also be entertainment. The Thomas Wolsey will have a band playing, and we will have buskers on the street."