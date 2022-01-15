21 massive acts coming to Ipswich this year

Status Quo, Dara O'Briain, Jason Manford, Adam Ant, Omid Djalili and Sandi Toksvig are amongst the stars coming to Ipswich this year - Credit: PA/Sarah Lucy Brown/Alex Fairfull

Ranging from comedy to dance, and from music to conversation, a huge variety of massive stars will be performing on the stages of Suffolks biggest town.

There is plenty coming up, so here are 21 of the biggest acts coming to Ipswich in 2022.

1. John Bishop

John Bishop, who is currently in Doctor Who, is bringing his tour to Ipswich - Credit: PA

When: Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £38

Liverpudlian funny man and Doctor Who companion John Bishop is bringing his latest tour, Right Here, Right Now to Ipswich as part of a global tour that will see him hit the UK, Europe and America.

Focusing on observational comedy, Bishop wrings humour out of life and the everyday. Strangely, the comic started his career as a footballer, playing for Hyde and then Southport Football clubs.

2. Omid Djalili

Omid Djalili attending the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. - Credit: PA

When: Thursday, January 20

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £28

Having moved to Ipswich in 2020, comedian and actor Omid Djalili is bringing his Good Times Tour to his new home town, after it was postponed in June 2021.

Born in London to Iranian parents, the Infidel star's set touches on race, religion, stereotypes and human culture.

3. Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr's new tour "Terribly Funny" promises to offend absolutely everyone

When: Saturday, January 22 and Saturday, 19 November

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £32.50

The acerbic star of black comedy is back, with a brutally dark routine. He warns that his show may contain "jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love" and that "having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo."

Be warned, tickets are selling fast.

4. Kevin Clifton

2018 Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton will be performing in Burn the Floor at the Ipswich regent - Credit: PA

When: Tuesday, January 25

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £15

Starring in the long running touring dance production burn the floor, Kevin Clifton of Strictly fame promises to set the stage alight with his jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves.

Feel the intensity of the passionate Tango, be swept away by the romance of the Waltz and be captivated by the sensual, alluring Rumba.

5. Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan attending the National Television Awards 2021 held at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

When: Thursday, January 27

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £25.50

Asking what it means to be "Missus", Katherine Ryan is back with her new tour.

The Canadian comic, who has previously denounced partnership, has recently married her first love by accident and is going to be terrifically funny talking about her new perspectives on life and love

6. Russell Brand

When: Monday, February 14 and Tuesday November 16

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £33.33

Russell Brand's new show 33 features him musing on "how to get back to normal if you've never been normal" and wondering how to process the last 18 months.

Incorporating his controversial public persona into his act, Brand is sure to bring his patented outrageous behaviour to Ipswich.

7. Dick and Angel Strawbridge

When: Saturday, February 19

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £32.50

Stars of Escape to the Chateau, Dick and Angel Strawbridge are bringing their Dare To Do It tour to Ipswich. In the show they explain who they are, where they've come from, what they've done and why they dared to do it.

Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past few years by their adventures, but retired Lieutenant Colonel, engineer and chef Dick and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel, still have many untold tales to tell.

8. Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards - Credit: PA

When: Monday, February 28

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £18

One of the most recognisable faces on British TV, Stacey Dooley is touring the country to celebrate the publication of her new book: Are you really OK: Understanding Britain's Mental Health Emergency.

In conversation for these limited events, Stacey will open up the conversation about mental health in young people, to challenge the stigma and stereotypes around it.

9. Nish Kumar

The Mash Report host is going on the road, and taking his charged political comedy with him. Expect him to skewer those in power with his acerbic wit as he brings the Your Power, Your Control tour to Ipswich.

When: Wednesday, March 2

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £23

10. Status Quo

Status Quo performing to a packed crowd at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in 2010 - Credit: Alex Fairfull

When: Wednesday, March 9

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £40.50

The kings of classic rock are back, and will be playing hits like Whatever You Want, In the Army Now, and Rocking all over the World.

Led by original frontman, Francis Rossi, this year marks five decades since the foundation of Status Quo.

11. Dara O'Briain

Dara O'Briain performs at the Ipswich Regent. - Credit: Archant

When: Saturday, March 12

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £23

The Irish comedian, physics nerd and Mock the Week host is bringing his gigantic self to Ipswich and will be carrying his new material with him.

In his new show, So, Where Were We? Dara hardly mentions the last year and a half, and instead focuses on usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing, and tripping over his words because he is talking too quickly, because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.

12. Ed Gamble

When: Saturday, March 19

Where: Ipswich Corn Exchange, King Street, Ipswich IP1 1DH

Price: £23

Host of the extremely popular off menu podcast with fellow comic James Acaster, regular Mock the Week panelist Ed Gamble's Electric tour promises to be hysterically funny.

13. Aljaz and Janette

When: Wednesday, April 6

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £28

Alijaz and Janette will be bringing all the glamour of Strictly Come Dancing to Ipswich with their touring show, Remembering the Oscars.

Featuring dance choreographed to the soundtracks of oscar winning movies, Remembering the Oscars will be a night to remember.

14. Sandi Toksvig

QI host Sandi Toksvig will be bringing her new show Next Slide Please to Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When: Wednesday, 27 April

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £33

QI host, comedian, broadcaster and all around good egg Sandi Toksvig will be exploring reasons to be cheerful after many long months of coronacoaster gloom with her new tour, Next Slide Please.

Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes and a quick-fire Q&A.

15. Geoff Norcott

When: Saturday, May 7

Where: Ipswich Corn Exchange, King Street, Ipswich IP1 1DH

Price: £18

The BBC's favourite conservative comedian Geoff Norcott is coming to Ipswich to Blame the Parents in his new tour.

Expect a little less politics and more of a delve into personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong.

16. Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

When: Wednesday, 11 May

Where: Ipswich Corn Exchange, King Street, Ipswich IP1 1DH

Price: £32.50

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox plays songs you know in ways you don't, genre shifting everything from Taylor Swift to Snoop Dog, Radiohead to Britney Spears into big band swing or crooning 30s style jazz.

Going viral in 2012 with a cover of Macklemore's Thrift Shop, the band has been covering the biggest hits in an unexpected way ever since.

17. Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 with dance partner Bill Bailey - Credit: PA

When: Wednesday, May 18

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £18

Strictly professional dancer and 2020 champion Oti Mabuse is bringing a worldwind celebration of her influences to Ipswich, showing her journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

Featuring mesmerising jives, pumping sambas and South Africa's exhilarating kwaito, this night of dance and music will set your heart racing.

18. Jason Manford

Jason Manford will be helping Ipswich "exercise their chuckle muscles" this May - Credit: PA

When: Wednesday, May 25

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £33

The 8 out of 10 Cats panelist and Live at the Apollo Star Jason Manford is bringing his nationally acclaimed comedy to the Regent this May, and fully intends it to be hilarious.

Manford said: "After the fun we had on my last tour 'Muddle Class', I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, 'Like Me'. In these trying times it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!"

19. Jack Dee

When: Friday, May 27

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £26

Professional misery guts and comedian Jack Dee is bringing his deadpan comedy to Ipswich and is feeling cynical about everything from smashed avocado to electric cars.

Dee is the star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, and also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

20. Elvis Costello

When: Wednesday, June 22

Where: Ipswich Regent, 3 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

Price: £53

Grammy award winning singer Elvis Costello will be playing in Ipswich as part of his 2022 tour.

The singer, loved for his hits including Olivers Army and Indoor Fireworks shot to fame in the 1970s, his with his intelligent, thoughtful approach to punk allowing him to find massive success in America.

Now he's touring the UK with his band, The Imposters.

21. Adam Ant

Adam Ant at the Ipswich Regent. Photo: Elliot Furniss - Credit: Archant

When: Saturday, September 10

Where: Lets Rock Ipswich, Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

Price: £40.50

The New Romantic Legend will be headlining Lets Rock: The Retro Festival in Trinity Park this September, joined by other huge 80s acts, including Heather Smalls, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Heaven 17 and more.

If 80s pop is your jam, Adam Ant and the rest of this touring festival is not something to miss.