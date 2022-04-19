Five private gardens in Ipswich opening up to the public this summer

Five private gardens in and around Ipswich will be open to the public in the coming months - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From a countryside cottage surrounded by a "beautiful, calming" garden to 10 acres of "sweeping" lawns running down to a spring-fed carp pond, five private gardens in and around Ipswich are opening to the public this summer.

As part of the National Open Garden Scheme more than 3,500 private gardens across the country are opening their doors to the public in order to raise money for charity.

The main beneficiaries are Macmillan, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, The Queen's Nursing Institute and Parkinson's UK.

Gardens set to open in and around Ipswich include Blakenham Woodland Garden, Hillside, Lillesley Barn, Old Gardens and Stone Cottage, giving the public a variety of different garden landscapes to enjoy.

In total, there will be more than 20 gardens opening up to the public across Suffolk over the next few months.

Specific open days and times, booking requirements and facilities can be found on the National Open Garden Scheme website.