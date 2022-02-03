New musical starring ex-Sugababe to come to Ipswich

Ex Sugarbabe Amelle Berrabah will be joined in Soul Sisters the musical by The Voice's Wendi Harriot and Bad Girl's Nichole Faraday - Credit: Red Entertainment

Former Sugababes bandmate Amelle Berrabah is to star in a production of a new musical coming to Ipswich.

Soul Sisters also stars Bad Girls and Emmerdale actress Nicky Faraday and The Voice contestant Wendi Harriott.

Directed by award-winning comedian Angie Le Mar, and from the producers of hit shows "Hormonal Housewives" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Soul Sisters is a brand new musical set in a holiday camp chalet at a soul weekender event.

The stars play the three members of the 80s chart-topping trio the Fabulettes but as they seek to reclaim the elusive closeness that they shared as teenagers, they face real, honest truths and express themselves in the only way they know how — Soul music.

The production will have its premiere in Dunstable before beginning its UK tour from March until the end of May.

Soul Sisters will come to Ipswich's The Regent Theatre on May 5, 2022.