News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

New musical starring ex-Sugababe to come to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:08 PM February 3, 2022
Ex Sugarbabe Amelle Berrabah will be joined in Soul Sisters the musical by Wendi Harriot and Nichole Faraday

Ex Sugarbabe Amelle Berrabah will be joined in Soul Sisters the musical by The Voice's Wendi Harriot and Bad Girl's Nichole Faraday - Credit: Red Entertainment

Former Sugababes bandmate Amelle Berrabah is to star in a production of a new musical coming to Ipswich.

Soul Sisters also stars Bad Girls and Emmerdale actress Nicky Faraday and The Voice contestant Wendi Harriott. 

Directed by award-winning comedian Angie Le Mar, and from the producers of hit shows "Hormonal Housewives" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Soul Sisters is a brand new musical set in a holiday camp chalet at a soul weekender event. 

The stars play the three members of the 80s chart-topping trio the Fabulettes but as they seek to reclaim the elusive closeness that they shared as teenagers, they face real, honest truths and express themselves in the only way they know how — Soul music. 

The production will have its premiere in Dunstable before beginning its UK tour from March until the end of May.

Soul Sisters will come to Ipswich's The Regent Theatre on May 5, 2022. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Norwich Road celebration is likely to take place arround Barrack Corner. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Suffolk Live News

Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Carmel Barker was married to husband Steve for 25 years in October. She leaves behind three sons and four granddaughters.

Obituary

Tributes to popular travel agent, 74, still making friends to the end

Abygail Fossett

person
front of ipswich magistrates court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Trio fined for storing caravans and boats on land without permission

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Park

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich unveils plan to improve park, play areas and public safety

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon