New pumpkin patch opens for the first time in Ipswich

A new pumpkin patch has opened for the first time in Ipswich.

Akenham Hall Farm, which used to be a popular place to pick your own fruit, opened its new pumpkin patch at the weekend.

Emily Wheaton from Akenham Hall Farm said: "We felt that we wanted to diversify the farm again having given up pick your own fruit.

"We are a small friendly patch selling pumpkins of various sizes and colours."

The first day of opening on Saturday was hailed as a success.

Also at the patch, which is open every weekend in October and half term, there are wheelbarrows, bouncy castle, coffee stations and plenty of photo opportunities.

Entry to and parking for the patch is free with prices for pumpkins ranging from £2 to £11.

