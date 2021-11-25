Community space on Norwich Road to host first ever event

The Hive will host an art exhibition showcasing the work of young Portuguese artist, Frederico Ramos - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Hive, a new community hub on Norwich Road in Ipswich is to host an art exhibition showcasing the work of a young Portuguese artist.

Frederico Ramos, 18, will be showcasing a range of photo realist portraits and sketches in his first solo exhibition.

Attendees can meet the artist as well as look around the new community hub which will be a space open to everyone, hosting workshops, events and bespoke activities for local people and organisations in the coming weeks.

On showcasing his work Frederico said: “I feel excited and a bit nervous at the same time because it’s my first solo exhibition.

“I want people to enjoy my work and feel passionate about it. I hope people will look deep into it and feel connected.”

Frederico’s exhibition will launch this Saturday from 1.30pm until 5pm. His artwork will then be on show at the Hive for three weeks, finishing with a pop-up print show.