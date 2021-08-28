Oktoberfest coming to Christchurch Park – and tickets are running out
- Credit: RACHEL EDGE
Ipswich's Christchurch Park is set for a German makeover later this year for a full-on Oktoberfest celebration.
A section of the park will be transformed into a Bavarian beer garden for one day only, as part of the now global festivities.
It will offer a taste of authentic Bavarian culture with traditional food, live entertainment and Oktoberfest beer.
Gates to the beer garden will open from 1pm on Saturday, October 16, with the party set to continue until 10pm.
Two waves of ticket sales have already passed, with only around 10% of tickets remaining on sale.
You may also want to watch:
Those wanting the chance to don lederhosen or a dirndl still have a chance to buy tickets online.
The world's largest "Volksfest", the folk festival is celebrated every year, having first been held in 1810 to mark the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Most Read
- 1 5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon
- 2 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 3 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 4 Ipswich man denies child sex offences
- 5 Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
- 6 Pub near Ipswich opens new coffee house in honour of owner's grandma
- 7 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts
- 8 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
- 9 Ipswich mum hopes 'to take over the world' with beauty shop rebrand
- 10 Department stores must remember the first rule of retail, says expert