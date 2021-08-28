News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Oktoberfest coming to Christchurch Park – and tickets are running out

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:00 PM August 28, 2021   
Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

An Oktoberfest event is set to be held at Christchurch Park - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich's Christchurch Park is set for a German makeover later this year for a full-on Oktoberfest celebration.

A section of the park will be transformed into a Bavarian beer garden for one day only, as part of the now global festivities.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The famous festival was first held in Bavaria in 1810 - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

It will offer a taste of authentic Bavarian culture with traditional food, live entertainment and Oktoberfest beer.

Gates to the beer garden will open from 1pm on Saturday, October 16, with the party set to continue until 10pm.

Two waves of ticket sales have already passed, with only around 10% of tickets remaining on sale.

You may also want to watch:

Those wanting the chance to don lederhosen or a dirndl still have a chance to buy tickets online.

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Previous events have also been held at Ipswich town hall - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

The world's largest "Volksfest", the folk festival is celebrated every year, having first been held in 1810 to mark the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen.

Tickets can be purchased here.

