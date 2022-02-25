News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Oti Mabuse bringing tour to Ipswich

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:43 PM February 25, 2022
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Bill Bailey and Oti Ma

Oti Mabuse won Strictly Come Dancing 2020 with dance partner Bill Bailey - Credit: PA

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is bringing her new tour to the Ipswich Regent Theatre later this year. 

Oti's I Am Here tour is due to stop at the town on Wednesday, May 18, and is a celebration of the influences and inspirations that have formed her life resulting in a thrilling night of dance.

She will be joined by some of the world's best dancers and the West End's finest singers and musicians. 

The two-time Strictly champion, who won the show with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020, announced on Tuesday, February 22 that she would not be returning to the show after seven years on the nation's screens. 

She took to Instagram to say: "I will always Keeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience".

Tickets for the performance range from £18 to £45 and can be booked on the Regent Theatre's website.

Other Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are also coming to the Regent Theatre in June.

Join our What’s On in Suffolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county.

Regent Theatre
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A generic stock photo of an office worker using a hands free headset .

5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Alistair McKay was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court 

Ipswich Crown Court

Dealer who ran drug business from Ipswich hotel room is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Patisserie Valerie

Ipswich Patisserie Valerie closes its doors

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Garden fence panels and a rear door were removed during a burglary in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fence panels removed to gain access to home in burglary

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon