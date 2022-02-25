Oti Mabuse bringing tour to Ipswich

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is bringing her new tour to the Ipswich Regent Theatre later this year.

Oti's I Am Here tour is due to stop at the town on Wednesday, May 18, and is a celebration of the influences and inspirations that have formed her life resulting in a thrilling night of dance.

She will be joined by some of the world's best dancers and the West End's finest singers and musicians.

The two-time Strictly champion, who won the show with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020, announced on Tuesday, February 22 that she would not be returning to the show after seven years on the nation's screens.

She took to Instagram to say: "I will always Keeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience".

Tickets for the performance range from £18 to £45 and can be booked on the Regent Theatre's website.

Other Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are also coming to the Regent Theatre in June.

Join our What’s On in Suffolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county.