Professor Brian Cox to warm up Horizons tour at the Regent Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:06 AM February 23, 2022
Updated: 11:28 AM February 23, 2022
Professor Brian Cox attending a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Leicester Square

Professor Brian Cox will be bringing his new tour Horizons to Ipswich in March - Credit: PA

TV presenter and scientist Professor Brian Cox will be performing a brand-new show at the Ipswich Regent Theatre. 

Professor Cox will be warming up his Horizons tour in Ipswich before taking it on the road to stadiums across the US and UK. 

The scientist will be taking audiences on a cinematic journey, showing off images of faraway galaxies, supermassive black holes and alien worlds and asking the questions "what is the nature of space and time?", "Why does the universe exist?", and how did life begin?"

Horizons is described as a celebration of civilisation, music art, philosophy and science.

The presenter will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince. 

The show will then tour the globe, with shows in the UK and Ireland, the US and Canada, and Asia during 2022. 

The show will be taking place in Ipswich on March 30 and 31. 

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 25 for £33. 

