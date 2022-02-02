Review
25 pictures that show why Rupaul's Drag Race UK Tour is gag-worthy
- Credit: VOSS EVENTS
The verdict is in for the opening show of Rupaul's Drag Race UK tour that began in Ipswich, and it is gag-worthy.
If you wanted to see death-drops and lip-synching extravaganza then you will not have been disappointed by RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Series 2 Tour.
Fans of the BBC show will already have fully-formed, good and bad, opinions of the queens before they even took to the stage.
And from the reactions of the audience at The Regent on Tuesday, there were clear screams for fan favourites including break out star and finalist Bimini Bon Boulash from Norfolk that has gone on to host an E4 series and walk the catwalk at London Fashion Week.
The non-binary star, originally from Great Yarmouth, did incredible pole dancing acrobatics while performing to their God Save This Queen single that reached number 8 in the British iTunes chart.
Tayce, who signed to a model agency post-TV series, A'Whora, another London Fashion Week catwalk model, and, winner of Series 2, Lawrence Chaney also gave killer lip-sync performances that made the audience love them even more.
What was particularly great about the tour was it demonstrated why each member of the cast had got onto Series 2 and deserved to walk away from the crown.
Joe Black did not really get to showcase her dark cabaret drag when she was on RuPaul's Drag Race and was sent home twice in two episodes but her performance was outstanding, funny and showed camp at its very best.
Similarly, Sister Sister, who received lots of abuse from trolls after appearing on the show, did an unhinged, in the best possible way, lip-synch.
Both early eliminated stars Cherry Valentine and Asttina Mandella also thrilled the audience with powerful performances.
Before the curtain closed, the audience was dancing, brimming with mirth and clapping like mad, and that should really tell anyone considering whether to attend all they need to know.
It all culminated with the cast reliving the lip-synch highlights from the BBC show, which further wowed the crowd.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Series 2 Tour will be back at the Regent on April 2 while the Series Three Tour is on October 14.