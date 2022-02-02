News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
25 pictures that show why Rupaul's Drag Race UK Tour is gag-worthy

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:20 PM February 2, 2022
Bimini Bon Boulash at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich

Bimini Bon Boulash at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

The verdict is in for the opening show of Rupaul's Drag Race UK tour that began in Ipswich, and it is gag-worthy. 

Joe Black, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Joe Black, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

If you wanted to see death-drops and lip-synching extravaganza then you will not have been disappointed by RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Series 2 Tour.

Sister Sister, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Sister Sister, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Fans of the BBC show will already have fully-formed, good and bad, opinions of the queens before they even took to the stage. 

A'Whora, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

A'Whora, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

And from the reactions of the audience at The Regent on Tuesday, there were clear screams for fan favourites including break out star and finalist Bimini Bon Boulash from Norfolk that has gone on to host an E4 series and walk the catwalk at London Fashion Week. 

A'Whora, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

A'Whora, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

The non-binary star, originally from Great Yarmouth, did incredible pole dancing acrobatics while performing to their God Save This Queen single that reached number 8 in the British iTunes chart. 

Elle Diamond, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Elle Diamond, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Tayce, who signed to a model agency post-TV series, A'Whora, another London Fashion Week catwalk model, and, winner of Series 2, Lawrence Chaney also gave killer lip-sync performances that made the audience love them even more. 

Tayce, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Tayce, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

What was particularly great about the tour was it demonstrated why each member of the cast had got onto Series 2 and deserved to walk away from the crown. 

Joe Black, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Joe Black, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Joe Black did not really get to showcase her dark cabaret drag when she was on RuPaul's Drag Race and was sent home twice in two episodes but her performance was outstanding, funny and showed camp at its very best. 

Sister Sister, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Sister Sister, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Similarly, Sister Sister, who received lots of abuse from trolls after appearing on the show, did an unhinged, in the best possible way, lip-synch. 

Lawrence Chaney, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Lawrence Chaney, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Both early eliminated stars Cherry Valentine and Asttina Mandella also thrilled the audience with powerful performances. 

Tayce and Cherry Valentine, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race stars at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Tayce and Cherry Valentine, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race stars at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Before the curtain closed, the audience was dancing, brimming with mirth and clapping like mad, and that should really tell anyone considering whether to attend all they need to know. 

Asttina Mandella and Tia Kofi and, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race stars at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Asttina Mandella and Tia Kofi and, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race stars at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

It all culminated with the cast reliving the lip-synch highlights from the BBC show, which further wowed the crowd. 

Tia Kofi and Joe Black, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race stars at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Tia Kofi and Joe Black, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race stars at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Series 2 Tour will be back at the Regent on April 2 while the Series Three Tour is on October 14. 

The whole cast of Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

The whole cast of Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Lawrence Chaney, winner of Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Lawrence Chaney, winner of Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Lawrence Chaney, winner of Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Lawrence Chaney, winner of Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Asttina Mandella, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Asttina Mandella, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Asttina Mandella, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Asttina Mandella, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Asttina Mandella, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Asttina Mandella, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Ginny Lemon, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Ginny Lemon, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Ginny Lemon, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Ginny Lemon, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Tia Kofi, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Tia Kofi, from Series 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Tia Kofi, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Tia Kofi, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Veronica Green, Series 2 and 3 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Veronica Green, Series 2 and 3 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

Tayce, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. 

Tayce, Series 2 RuPaul's Drag Race star at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: VOSS EVENTS

