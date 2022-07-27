News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
RuPaul's Drag Race announces Ipswich Regent Theatre show later this year

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:19 PM July 27, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Tour will return to Ipswich later in the year

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Tour will return to Ipswich later in the year - Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The date has been set for when the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will return to Ipswich later this year.

Arriving at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Friday, October 14, the tour will feature all 12 of series three's queens.

Included in the line-up are finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

The autumn show will mark the third time the Drag Race tour has stopped in Ipswich this year, with the most recent show being in April.

Before that, stars from the BBC programme performed in February, where Bimini Bon Boulash featured

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, which is marketing the show, said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

