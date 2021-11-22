RuPaul's drag race to bring series 3 tour to Ipswich

The queens from RuPaul's drag race series 3 will be coming to the Ipswich Regent next October - Credit: Livenation

Ipswich is set for an outrageous night of entertainment next October when RuPaul's drag race sashays into town.

Starring all 12 queens from the currently airing third series, audiences in Suffolk will be able to experience the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of their favourites, including finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

The tour will follow the already sold out series 2 tour, which will be taking place in the February of next year.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for events company Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

RuPaul's drag race will be coming to the Regent Theatre on October 14, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 26.