7 Suffolk escape rooms you need to try and break out of

Here are seven escape rooms to try in Suffolk - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Escape rooms are becoming increasingly popular, with a number of new ones popping up in Suffolk over the last couple of years.

Tasked to escape the rooms in under 60 minute,s the ever popular games are a perfect way to spend a day out.

Here are seven escape rooms in Suffolk that you should try.

Ipswich Escape Rooms

Ipswich Escape Rooms has proven to be very popular since its opening in 2017.

There is currently two games on offer at Ipswich Escape Rooms –The Secret Clubhouse and Search for the Holy Grail.

If you fancy doing an escape room but can't travel to one then Ipswich escape rooms offer play at home games to keep everyone entertained.

The venue is only open on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

Where: Sudbury House, Dencora Business Centre, 36 White House Road, Ipswich IP1 5LT

Cost: Four people - £21 per person.

Escape Ipswich

Escape Ipswich has six rooms for you and your team to try and break out from.

Primarily focusing on code-breaking, symbolism and association problems, The Da Vinci Room will offer an interesting challenge for new and returning players alike.

Escape rooms are becoming increasingly popular in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The escape room is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Where: Unit 3 The Old Unicorn, Orwell Place, Ipswich IP4 1BB

Cost: £20 per person

Suffolk Escape Room

This venue is situated in a unique location of an original war time Nissen Huts on the edge of an American style trailer park in Saxmundham.

Once inside, one of the two rooms players need to find hidden clues and solve puzzles to help them escape.

Where: Wardspring Farm, Leiston Road, Saxmundham IP17 1TG

Cost: Four players - £20 per person

Escape Rooms Suffolk

This place, near Bury St Edmunds, has three rooms, The Dollhouse, The Church and The Vault.

They are all scary and challenging, and those brave enough to take on the challenge have 60 minutes to escape.

Escape rooms are a perfect way to spend a night out with some mates - Credit: Archant

Where: Escape Rooms Suffolk, Unit 1, Harlequin Park, Kenny Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP28 8DS

Cost: Four players - £23 per person

EO Escape Rooms

Based in Sudbury, the escape room has proven to be a hit with people travelling from outside the town to take on the challenge of escaping in under an hour.

The family-run escape rooms was shortlisted for an Innovation Award at the Babergh Innovation Awards 2020 having only been open nine weeks prior.

There are five rooms for people to try out.

Where: Unit 1, Drury Drive, Woodhall Business Park, Sudbury CO10 1WH

Cost: Four players - £22 per person

Prestige Escape Rooms

Prestige Escape Rooms in the coastal town of Lowestoft has five rooms for those brave enough to try out.

According to its website, the Z-Files room is the hardest and people are recommended to have tried out at least one other escape room before giving it a go.

Where: 169-170 High Street, Lowestoft NR32 1HU

Cost: Four players - £20 per person

Sudbury Escape Room

Sudbury's newest escape room has proven to be a hit with the community.

The escape room currently has one room which is described as "immersive, action packed and fun" by owners.

Manager Lucy Gardiner outside Sudbury Escape Room, with an American themed mission - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You and your group are tasked to work your way through the authentic Route 66 Motel, solve the puzzles, unlock the riddles and discover the secrets.

Where: Hamilton Rd, Sudbury CO10 2UU

Cost: Four players - £22.50 per person

Advance booking is advised for all the escape rooms.