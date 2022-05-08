7 pubs popular for live music in Ipswich

The Substance performing at the Steamboat Tavern in Ipswich - Credit: Su Anderson

Pub gigs are often the best place to see local bands and get to know the local music scene, and they can also be fantastically good fun.

Here are seven pubs that have live music on in Ipswich.

The Steamboat Tavern

Where: New Cut West, IP2 8HW

Located on the side of the River Orwell and offering fantastic views, The Steamboat Tavern serves a constantly changing array of real ales and ciders.

Holding gigs in its large main room, The Steamboat has previously played host to Suffolk megastar Ed Sheeran.

Upcoming shows include Albion Mills, who will be playing covers from 1966 to 1974 including The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The Duke of York

Where: Woodbridge Road, IP4 2QP

Hosting a regular open night with Merlin from folk fusion act Aartwork, and a recurring open jam session, The Duke is right at the centre of Ipswich's growing music scene.

Recent performers at the pub include blues artists Mark T and Leavin' Trunk as well as rock bands Five Mile High and SuperJelly.

The Belstead Arms

Landlords of the newly Belstead Arms, Mandy and Steve Byford put live music on most weekends - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Radcliffe Drive, IP2 9QU

Located in the west of Ipswich, the Belstead Arms is a hub for the local community, offering lots of events, as well as fairly priced food and drinks.

Recent gigs include ska act Louis 2Tone, who performed in their beer garden, and an Amy Winehouse tribute.

The pub warns that their band days are popular and that since they are not ticketed events they can fill up fast.

The Plough

Where: Dogs Head Street, IP4 1AD

With a band on almost every Saturday, The Plough can offer an almost guaranteed blast of live music to clear the cobwebs from your head.

Upcoming shows include rockers Barney and the Rubbles plus pop cover quartet The Hit List.

Find out more on the Ploughs Website.

The Black Horse

Where: Black Horse Lane, IP12EF

A traditional pub with weekly live music, The Black Horse can feature anything, from ska to soul to rock and roll.

Bands which have performed recently include Soul Project, Trailer Trash, Ska Dust and The Explictives.

The Shamrock

Where: Upper Brook Street, IP4 1DR

An Irish bar in the centre of Ipswich, The Shamrock doesn't limit itself to traditional Irish folk when picking the tunes, although bands The Waxies Dargle and Geat Craic have brought it to the pub in the past.

Acts coming up include Johnny Cash tribute Jax & Co.

The Spread Eagle

Where: Fore Street, IP4 1JW

Claiming to be Ipswich's oldest pub, The Spread Eagle holds regular gigs, recently hosting popular local bands Aartwork and J.S and the Lockerbies.

Upcoming shows in the near future include cover band, The Blarneys.