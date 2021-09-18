First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
The full line-up for this autumn's two-day Sound City festival in Ipswich has been announced.
People attending will have the chance to listen to 60 bands and solo performers during the event, which runs from October 1-2 and includes a wealth of national and local talent.
Sound City will present a hand-picked multicultural mix of upcoming and established bands and includes an industry conference on the Friday.
Its venues around the town are set to include the iconic Baths Hall, which is set to stage gigs once again.
Sound City Ipswich programmer and director Marcus Neal said: ‘I’m really pleased with the line-up we’ve been able to put together for this year. It surely must be one of the most diverse bills of any festival around.
"There’s a great diversity that is bound to have something to please pretty much anyone with a genuine interest in new music.
"We also have a strong gender ratio, over half the acts have female representation.
"Our aim is to firmly re-establish Ipswich as a centre for live music.
"We want to change people’s perceptions of the town and continue to build audiences and all these brilliant artists and the five outstanding venues are will really help us in this goal."
The Ipswich Star is pleased to be a media partner for the Sound City event.
To book tickets, visit the festival website.
The full line-up is as follows:
Friday, October 1
The Corn Exchange
6.10pm-6.40pm: Pom Poko
7pm-7.30pm: Big Joanie
7.50pm-8.30pm Porridge Radio
9pm-9.50pm: BC Camplight
10.10pm-11pm: Warmduscher
The Baths
5.20pm-5.50pm: Lynks
6.10pm-6.40pm: bdrmm
7pm-7.30pm: Katy J Pearson
7.50pm-8.20pm: TrueMendous
8.40pm-9.20pm: Yard Act
9.40pm-10.25pm: Marlowe
10.25pm: Finish DJs
St Stephen’s Church
5.50pm-6.20pm: Fräulein
6.40pm-7.10pm: Sarpa Salpa
7.30pm-8pm: Joe and The S*** Boys
8.20pm-8.50pm: Parris Robbo
9.10pm-9.40pm: Los Bitchos
10pm-10.50pm: Chubby and The Gang
11pm:Finish DJs
The Smokehouse
7pm-7.30pm: Pinty
8.15pm-8.45pm: Sink Ya Teeth
9.15pm-10pm: The Goa Express
The Cornhill
1.30pm-2pm: Red Wine Talk
2.20pm-2.50pm: Leon O'Leary
3.10pm-3.40pm: Archy Tomas
4pm-4.30pm: Lili Caseley
5pm-5.30pm: Caswell
5.50pm-6.20pm: Soundscape Green
6.40pm-7.10pm: Reno & Rome
7.30pm-8pm: The Baskervilles
8.20pm-8.50pm: Kyanos
Saturday, October 2
The Corn Exchange
5.15pm-5.45pm: Falle Nioke
6.05pm-6.35pm: Pregoblin
6.55pm-7.25pm: Billie Marten
7.45pm-8.30pm: Alabaster DePlume
9pm-9.30pm: Oscar #Worldpeace
10pm-10.50pm: Working Men’s Club
The Baths
3.25pm-3.55pm: Our Quiet Friends
4.15pm-4.45pm: Anorak Patch
5.05pm-5.35pm: Monster Florence
5.55pm-6.45pm: Ren Harvieu
6.45pm-7.15pm: Ebi Soda
7.35pm-8.05pm: Goya Gumbani
8.35pm-8.55pm: Narst
9.15pm-9.45pm: Jelani Blackman
10.05pm-10.50pm: Billy Nomates
11pm-12.30am: Tom Ravenscroft
12.30am: Finish DJs
St Stephen’s Church
2.20pm-2.40pm: Georgie
3pm-3.30pm: Ayo
3.50pm-4.20pm: She's in Parties
4.40pm-5.10pm: Bug Teeth
5.30pm-6pm: Floral Image
6.20pm-6.50pm: Deep Tan
7.10pm-7.40pm: Khazali
8pm-8.30pm: Grove
8.50pm-9.20pm: TV Priest
9.40pm-10.10pm: The Cool Greenhouse
10.30pm-11pm: PVA
11pm: Finish DJs
The Smokehouse
7pm-7.30pm: Roscoe Roscoe
8.15pm-8.45pm: Holiday Ghosts
9.15pm-10pm: White Flowers
The Cornhill
1.10pm-1.40pm: The Marajanovic
2pm-2.30pm: Oliver Say
2.50pm-3.20pm: Alysha Ramos
3.40pm-4.10pm: Gabby Rivers
4.30pm-5pm: Native James
5.20pm-5.50pm Brayden Jay
6.10pm-6.40pm: Young Max
7pm-7.30pm: Damp Matches
7.50pm-8.20pm: Sophie Mahon
8.40pm-9.10pm: Fishclaw