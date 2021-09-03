News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Strictly stars set to reunite for landmark Ipswich performance

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:00 AM September 3, 2021   
Kevin Clifton performing in the spectacular ballroom stage show Burn The Floor which is coming to the Ipswich Regent - Credit: Burn the Floor

Some of Strictly Come Dancing's biggest ever stars are set to reunite for a brand new production coming to Ipswich.

Aljaž Škorjanec, Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joanne Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor will all be performing as part of the 25th anniversary tour production of Burn the Floor. 

The production is a dance show which blends Latin and Ballroom and was first conceived as a special performance at Sir Elton John's 50th birthday celebration in 1997.

Star of Strictly Come Dancing Robin Windsor will also be involved in the performance - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Two years in creation, the show made its world premiere in the UK and took the globe by storm, including 9 months breaking box office records on Broadway and 2 seasons in the West End.

Now the show is set to return on a limited tour around the UK, including a performance at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich on July 16, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 6.

“This Burn the Floor 25th anniversary will be such a one time event for us - all our stars back on stage together again where they all began,” said creator Jason Gilkison. “To get this ‘dream team' back together on stage for a Burn the Floor reunion will be an event not to be missed.” 


 


