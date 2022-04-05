10 great things to do with family over the Easter holiday in Suffolk

Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich has plenty of events on this Easter - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are plenty of family-friendly things to do in Suffolk while youngsters are on their Easter break from school.

Here is a selection of some of the best events going on in and around Suffolk from next week.

Easter adventure quest at Framlingham Castle

When: Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 24, 10am to 5pm

Where: Framlingham Castle

The Easter adventure quest at Framlingham Castle provides families with a hunt for Easter eggs as well as the opportunity to play games such as egg rolling and the egg and spoon race.

The quest costs £1.50 on top of the standard price of admission at the Suffolk landmark.

Park trail and lambing at Jimmy's Farm

When: Monday, April 4 to Sunday, April 24

Where: Jimmy's Farm, Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2AP

This Easter, Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich has a range of family activities, including ranger talks, lambing and an activity trail.

Guests can also meet the animals, including tapirs, reptiles and donkeys.

Spring Babies Carnival at Easton Farm Park

When: Saturday, April 9 to Friday, April 22

Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge IP13 0EQ

At Easton Farm Park, the Spring Babies Carnival is hoping to welcome new lambs, calves, piglets and goat kids.

To accompany the day out, there is also a range of activities including carnival performers, fairground rides and Easter crafts.

Easter Egg hunt at Felixstowe Museum

When: Wednesday, April 13 to Thursday, April 14

Where: Felixstowe Museum, View Point Rd, Felixstowe IP11 3TW

At this family event, children can hunt for coloured eggs hidden around the museum's exhibits and exchange them for chocolate.

During the day at Felixstowe Museum, families can discover amazing doll's houses, a room full of miniature flying machines and mammoth teeth as well as the new 80s exhibition.

Easter-themed day at Ipswich Transport Museum

When: Monday, April 18

Where: Ipswich Transport Museum, Old Trolleybus Depot, Cobham Rd, Ipswich IP3 9JD

Ipswich Transport Museum's Easter-themed day includes quizzes and chocolate eggs for children.

During the day, the museum is offering free rides on some of the vehicles on display.

Meet the new-born animals at Baylham House Farm

When: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Where: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, Baylham, Ipswich IP6 8LG

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm has recently welcomed a small litter of rare Berkshire piglets to add to its addition of adorable animals.

Each child is given a free bag of animal food upon entry to feed to the animals as they work their way round the farm.

See the birds at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary

When: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

Home to 80 owls and birds of prey from across the world, Suffolk Owl Sanctuary offers a spring walk that lets families interact with animals.

At the site, there is also a meerkat enclosure as well as ferrets, rabbits and red squirrels.

Art workshops and Easter trails at Orford Ness

When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18 and Saturday, April 23 to Sunday, April 24

Where: Orford Ness

The family-friendly Easter trail at Orford Ness in east Suffolk is just £3 per child and has ten activities for children to complete along the way.

The National Trust site is also putting on art workshops over April to take in the nature reserve's landscape.

Various activities at RSPB Minsmere

When: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm

Where: Sheepwash Lane, Westleton, Saxmundham IP17 3BY

Over April, there are a number of activities available at RSPB Minsmere such as an Easter trail, a bird ringing demonstration and a 'reptile ramble'.

The coastal nature reserve sits between Dunwich and Sizewell on the Suffolk coast and is home to some of the UK's rarest wildlife.

'Power of Stories' at Moyses Hall

When: until Thursday, April 28

Where: Moyses Hall Museum, Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1DX

Moyses Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds is home to the 'Power of Stories' exhibition until the end of the month and showcases three original costumes from Marvel Studios’ global blockbuster Black Panther.

Tickets for the exhibition start at just £3 per child and there are multiple slots available each day.