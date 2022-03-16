Giant farmers’ market returns to Ipswich 

The popular Suffolk Farmers’ Market is back this weekend at Trinity Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The collaboration between Suffolk Market Events and Suffolk Agricultural Association brings together dozens of local producers under one roof, at the venue’s Cattle Sheds on Saturday (March 19).

From cake to crafts, there will be something for everyone at the market (from 10am to 2pm), including food and drink stalls where you can grab brunch or lunch.

Those who prefer the sweeter things in life will be spoilt for choice. Essex Bakery return with their naughty but nice, fudgy brownies in an array of flavours. The ever-popular Norwegian Bakers are also back, with a huge selection of vegan sweet and savoury goodies with a Scandi twist (try the semlor buns). Vlad of Vlad’s Patisserie brings his intricate, delicate pastries and cakes – specialising in beautiful Paris-Brest. And there are macarons from Bake Unique, as well as a huge range of fudges from Yum Yum Tree – from salted butterscotch and Madagascan vanilla, to strawberries and cream flavour.

Macarons made by Bake Unique - Credit: Bake Unique

Sticking with the bakes, and Avi from Bagel or Beigel will be in attendance, selling authentic bagels alongside homemade vegan cream cheese, salt beef and pickles.

Looking for something for dinner? How about grass-fed Longhorn beef from Colletts Farm, stunning cured meats from Sunday Charcuterie, or a homemade pie from Compleat?

Other stallholders to look out for include Pure Kombucha, the Cheese and Pie Man, PG Oils, Stokes Sauces, Mad Mike’s Chilli Jams, Temprd Chocolate, Sunrise Spirits, Old Felixstowe Brewery, Artefact Brewery and The Fresh Herb Salt Company.

Vlad's Patisserie will be at the market - Credit: Vlad's Patisserie

If you’re seeking gifts for someone special (or a little something for yourself) you’ll find many crafters at the site too, selling everything from jewellery, to handmade wooden chopping boards, tableware, candles, wax melts, cushions, and even locally-designed hoodies.

And sit down with a bite. BurgerJam are serving up bacon baps and burgers, Bay Tree Pizza will be on site with their wood-fired creations, cooked in minutes, and there’s really good coffee and cake from Coffee Station and Crumb & Brew.

Entry and parking is free, and well-behaved dogs are welcome to pop along too.








