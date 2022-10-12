5 fireworks shows to watch on Bonfire Night in Suffolk
Make sure your Bonfire Night goes off with a bang and head to one of these fantastic fireworks displays in Suffolk.
Heveningham Hall
Pop-rock band Scouting for Girls have been announced as the headline act of the Heveningham Hall fireworks display in east Suffolk next month.
Organisers have promised that the event will be "without a doubt" bigger, better and louder then previous years.
Where: Heveningham Hall, Heveningham IP19 0PN
When: Display starting at 4.30pm, Saturday, November 5
Price: £5 for children, £10 for adults
Trinity Park
The Trinity Park fireworks display on the outskirts of Ipswich has proved a success since it was launched a few years ago.
The event is back for this Bonfire Night and is offering a street food market and bar for attendees.
Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH
When: Gates open at 3.30pm, Saturday, November 5
Price: £5 for children, £15 for adults
Rendlesham
Rendlesham Parish Council's fireworks display is back for 2022 and will take place at the village's Jubilee Park.
The event is free to attend, but any donations will go towards putting the fireworks display on again next year.
Where: Jubilee Park, Mayhew Road, Rendlesham, IP12 2GT.
When: Gates open at 3pm, Sunday, November 6
Price: Free, donations welcome
Christchurch Park
This popular Ipswich fireworks display has been organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the last 50 years.
Christchurch Park will play host to a fairground, food stalls, a bar and a huge bonfire on the evening of the event.
Where: Christchurch Park, Ipswich IP4 2BX
When: Gates open at 6pm, Saturday, November 5
Price: £7.95 for children, £9.95 for adults
Lowestoft
Fairground rides and food trucks have been booked for the fireworks show at Lowestoft's Elm Tree Primary School next month.
Last year the event raised £3,000, with all funds going towards the running of the school.
Where: Elm Tree Primary School, Elm Tree Road, Lowestoft NR33 9HN
When: Gates open at 4pm, Sunday, November 6
Price: £5 per person