5 fireworks shows to watch on Bonfire Night in Suffolk

Make sure your Bonfire Night goes off with a bang and head to one of these fantastic fireworks displays in Suffolk.

Heveningham Hall

Pop-rock band Scouting for Girls have been announced as the headline act of the Heveningham Hall fireworks display in east Suffolk next month.

Organisers have promised that the event will be "without a doubt" bigger, better and louder then previous years.

Where: Heveningham Hall, Heveningham IP19 0PN

When: Display starting at 4.30pm, Saturday, November 5

Price: £5 for children, £10 for adults

Trinity Park

The Trinity Park fireworks display on the outskirts of Ipswich has proved a success since it was launched a few years ago.

The event is back for this Bonfire Night and is offering a street food market and bar for attendees.

Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH

When: Gates open at 3.30pm, Saturday, November 5

Price: £5 for children, £15 for adults

Rendlesham

Rendlesham Parish Council's fireworks display is back for 2022 and will take place at the village's Jubilee Park.

The event is free to attend, but any donations will go towards putting the fireworks display on again next year.

Where: Jubilee Park, Mayhew Road, Rendlesham, IP12 2GT.

When: Gates open at 3pm, Sunday, November 6

Price: Free, donations welcome

Christchurch Park

This popular Ipswich fireworks display has been organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the last 50 years.

Christchurch Park will play host to a fairground, food stalls, a bar and a huge bonfire on the evening of the event.

Where: Christchurch Park, Ipswich IP4 2BX

When: Gates open at 6pm, Saturday, November 5

Price: £7.95 for children, £9.95 for adults

Lowestoft

Fairground rides and food trucks have been booked for the fireworks show at Lowestoft's Elm Tree Primary School next month.

Last year the event raised £3,000, with all funds going towards the running of the school.

Where: Elm Tree Primary School, Elm Tree Road, Lowestoft NR33 9HN

When: Gates open at 4pm, Sunday, November 6

Price: £5 per person