Artisan food and drink market heads to Felixstowe seafront

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:57 AM May 7, 2022
Suffolk Market Events have put on an artisan market at Felixstowe today

Suffolk Market Events have put on an artisan market at Felixstowe today - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

An artisan food and drink market has touched down at Felixstowe seafront today.

Hosted by Suffolk Market Events, the first in a series of producer and artisan markets has come to Beach Street in Felixstowe today, May 7.

Plenty of local business had stalls at the market

Plenty of local business had stalls at the market - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

The market brings together a range of local food and artisan producers as well as some crafters to offer a "great" shopping experience for visitors to the coast.

Beach Street Felixstowe, which is now an established venue with a number of pop food outlets and shops, provided the "perfect" backdrop, ensuring every visitor had a wide range of stalls to browse.

Stalls featured plenty of locally sourced produce, including craft ales from The Old Felixstowe Brewery and baked treats from Alex Artisan Bakery among many others.

The market had lots of food and drink options alongside other craft stalls

The market had lots of food and drink options alongside other craft stalls - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Also, artisan crafts were on offer for visitors, including works from Suffolk Peace Creation and cushions from The Shrop Shop.

Customers could bring their four-legged companions to the dog-friendly market and Sniffe & Likkit were there to provide a range of dog treats and lotions.

