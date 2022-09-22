Huge wedding show coming to stately home near Ipswich
- Credit: Google
A huge wedding show is taking place at a stately home just outside Ipswich next weekend.
More than 45 local wedding suppliers will be attending the Suffolk Wedding Show at Wherstead Park at the start of October.
They will be showcasing wedding dresses, menswear, caterers, florists, stationery, entertainment, photography, jewellery, makeup, hair, cars and more.
Supporters of the show - Emma's Florist, Brides of St Peters, Celebrations Events and Wherstead Park itself - will also exhibit.
There will be refreshments available from caterers Crumb and Brew inside the venue.
The Suffolk Wedding Show is taking place on Sunday, October 2, from 10am to 3pm with last entry at 2.30pm.
Entry is free for off-peak times. All other times tickets are £2.95 with children under 14 going free. Booking is essential.
Entry comes with free parking, a free wedding magazine and a free glass of sparkling wine.