Summertime Ipswich to bring the party to the Waterfront next weekend

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:37 PM August 11, 2022
Chloe and Grace. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Summertime Ipswich will be returning to the Waterfront this month - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A two-day festival is set to arrive at the Waterfront later this month.

Ipswich Borough Council will be holding Summertime Ipswich on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 in what will be the second year of the festival, following the success of last year's festivities.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of live music, fairground rides, a small market and food and drink stalls.

Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Last year's Summertime festival - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There will also be a firework display at 9.45pm on Saturday to sign off on the first day of entertainment.

Sophie Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for culture, said: “We are thrilled to again be able to bring this celebration Summertime Ipswich to the Waterfront.

“We’re determined to make sure that residents have as many activities to look forward to as possible and this August summer celebration at Ipswich Waterfront with local music on stage and fireworks to enjoy in a beautiful setting is something we are hugely proud to provide.

Dylan. Ipswich Waterfront festival Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dylan hooks a duck at Summertime Ipswich last year - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Our summer events programme is always packed full of activities from Ipswich Fit and outdoors at our parks around the town.”

The family-friendly event will run from 10am until 10pm on Saturday, August 20 and 10am until 8pm on Sunday, August 21.

